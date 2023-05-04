3D Printed Packaging Market size is expected to reach US$ 2,560.0 million by 2033 from US$ 1,210.0 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future of Modern Packaging Design – The Emerging Technology of Fabricating Models into a Variety of Shapes is Driving the 3D Printed Packaging Market. Asia Pacific is projected to lead the 3D-printed packaging market by 2033. The packaging industry plays an important role, adding value to various manufacturing sectors including pharma, FMCG, agriculture, and retail industries.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global 3D printed packaging market size is projected to increase from US$ 1,210.0 million in 2023 to US$ 2,560.0 million by 2033. The market is likely to capture a significant CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.



3D printing technology has been transforming the packaging industry, providing a wide range of material options, including metal, plastics, and even food.

As technology advances, value chains are evolving to meet the growing and diverse needs of the market. Currently, several industrial and commercial 3D printing installations operate as standalone units. Though, companies such as Airbus, Lockheed Martin, and Boeing are developing integrated manufacturing systems. These systems incorporate 3D printing into the factory environment and workflow.

The software components segment accounts for over 36.70% of the global revenue in 2022. As design software is used in the automotive, aerospace and defense, and construction and engineering industries.

The stereolithography segment accounted for more than 10% of global revenue. Particularly in applications requiring great precision and accuracy. Such as the manufacturing of specialized packaging for the medical and dentistry industries.

North America accounts for 33.34% of the 3D Printed Packaging Market. It is driven by the increasing use of 3D printing technology in automotive, aerospace and defense, healthcare, and consumer goods.

Europe is a key market, accounting for a significant portion of the global market. Key countries like the United Kingdom, Germany, and France contributed to its expansion.

The Asia Pacific is one of the rapidly growing markets, recording a CAGR of 21.63% for the market. The growing implementation of 3D printing technology in various industries such as automotive, aerospace and defense, and healthcare.



In conclusion, the market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years. Due to the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging. Besides, the growing need for customized packaging solutions.

The market is likely to transform value chains and supplier-customer relationships significantly. With innovations addressing increased production speeds, process efficiency, and reliability. Alongside, reduced machinery and systems costs, and improved product quality and uniformity.

Competitive Landscape:

The market's leading competitors are focusing on providing improved and new solutions to meet the growing needs of industries. These prominent firms are investing in research and development to create novel services and materials. They are forming strategic alliances and collaborating to develop next-generation solutions. These businesses provide consumer-centric solutions to help enhance corporate growth.

Recent Developments

March 2022 - South Africa's Department of Science and Innovation (DSI) announced a pilot project. To create around 25 houses using 3D printing technology to address the country's housing deficit.

March 2022 - 3DGence, a European company, introduced the INDUSTRY F421, a new industrial FFF machine that is well-suited to high-performance materials. Furthermore, the company has introduced AS9100, a novel high-temperature filament made of polyether ether ketone (PEEK). It is certified for usage in the defense and aerospace sectors.

Key Segments Covered in the Market Report

By Component:

Hardware

Software

Services



By Technology:

Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

Stereolithography (SLA)

Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)/ Selective Laser Melting (SLM)

Polyjet

Multi Jet Fusion

Digital Light Processing (DLP)

Binder Jetting

Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

Continuous Liquid Interface Production (CLIP)/ Continuous Digital Light Projection (CDLP)

Selective Deposition Lamination (SDL)

Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)

By Application:

Prototyping

Production

Proof of Concept

Others (R&D, Tooling, and Others)

By End User:

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

Architecture and Construction

Consumer Products

Education

Others (Food, Fashion, and Others)



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)



