Acreage Further Expands Adult-Use Retail Operations in Connecticut
The Botanist in Danbury becomes Acreage’s second dispensary to commence adult-use sales in the state with the Connecticut adult-use sales market expected to reach $375M in 2023
/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acreage Holdings, Inc. (“Acreage” or the “Company”) (CSE: ACRG.A.U, ACRG.B.U), (OTC: ACRHF, ACRDF), a vertically integrated, multi-state operator of cannabis cultivation and retailing facilities in the U.S., launched adult-use cannabis operations at The Botanist dispensary in Danbury, Connecticut, located at 105 Mill Plain Road.
“Following the successful launch of adult-use sales at The Botanist in Montville in January, we’re thrilled to welcome adult-use guests to The Botanist in Danbury,” said Peter Caldini, CEO of Acreage. “The Botanist team has taken its quality service to the next level, smoothly transitioning to adult-use sales while maintaining top-tier care for our medical patients. We look forward to contributing to the expansion of adult-use operations in Connecticut.”
The Botanist in Danbury is Acreage’s second dispensary to launch adult-use sales in Connecticut following a successful launch at The Botanist in Montville in January 2023. The Botanist customers who are 21+ years old can choose from an extensive menu of flower, pre-rolls, vapes and edibles including gummies, and are encouraged to pre-order online to ensure seamless, timely service. Medical patients can enjoy specialized services to ensure that all their needs are met, with dedicated parking spots, a consulting room and a separate checkout line; patients can also utilize exclusive shopping hours from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. ET.
The Botanist in Danbury is now open 7 days a week and offers extended business hours as follows:
- from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday
- from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday
- from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday
Each day, the first hour of operation is reserved for medical patients, with adult-use sales beginning at 10 a.m. Please visit shopbotanist.com for more details and to pre-order online.
About Acreage Holdings, Inc.
Acreage is a multi-state operator of cannabis cultivation and retailing facilities in the U.S., including the Company’s national retail store brand, The Botanist. With its principal address in New York City, Acreage’s wide range of national and regionally available cannabis products include the award-winning The Botanist brand, craft brand Superflux, the Tweed brand, the Prime medical brand in Pennsylvania, the Innocent brand in Illinois and others. Acreage also owns Universal Hemp, LLC, a hemp subsidiary dedicated to the distribution, marketing and sale of CBD products throughout the U.S. Since its founding in 2011, Acreage has focused on building and scaling operations to create a seamless, consumer-focused, branded experience. Learn more at www.acreageholdings.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.
Forward Looking Statements
This news release and each of the documents referred to herein contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation, respectively. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved.
Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Acreage or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, but not limited to financing and liquidity risks, and the risks disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, dated March 11, 2022 and the Company’s other public filings, in each case filed with the SEC on the EDGAR website at www.sec.gov and with Canadian securities regulators and available on the issuer profile of Acreage on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although Acreage has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.
Although Acreage believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information or forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Acreage does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider has reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.
For more information, contact:
Steve Goertz
Chief Financial Officer
investors@acreageholdings.com
MATTIO Communications
acreage@mattio.com