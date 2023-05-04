Ducommun Incorporated Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Good Start to 2023; Double Digit Revenue Growth; BLR Aerospace Acquisition Completed

First Quarter 2023 Recap

Net revenue was $181.2 million, up 11%, all organic

Net income of $5.2 million, or $0.42 per diluted share

Adjusted net income of $7.9 million, or $0.63 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA of $23.1 million, or 12.7% of revenue

Completed the acquisition of BLR Aerospace after quarter end



“We are off to a good start in 2023, with double digit top-line growth, led by strong Commercial Aerospace demand and continued steady performance from our defense business,” said Stephen G. Oswald, chairman, president and chief executive officer. “Quarterly revenue exceeded $180 million for a second consecutive quarter, increasing to $181.2 million, up 11% over Q1 2022. Our excellent position on narrow-body aircraft was key to driving Commercial Aerospace revenues up 35% year-over-year, another positive sign the recovery is in good shape and will only get better this year and in 2024. The Company also delivered gross margins in Q1 2023 of 20.3%, a solid overall performance as well as we continue to work through our meaningful restructuring activities. Our Q1 2023 adjusted EBITDA of $23.1 million is an increase of $3.0 million compared to a year ago.

“Finally, we announced last month we had completed the acquisition of BLR Aerospace, an industry leader in providing engineered products and aftermarket services to rotocraft, fixed-wing business aviation OEM customers and fleet operators. I am delighted this is now our fifth and largest acquisition since I joined the Company back in 2017. BLR Aerospace is also 100 percent in line with the expectations discussed at the Ducommun Investor Day in December 2022 as it strengthens our proprietary engineered products and aftermarket revenue.”

First Quarter Results

Net revenue for the first quarter of 2023 was $181.2 million compared to $163.5 million for the first quarter of 2022. The year-over-year increase of 10.8% was primarily due to the following:

$19.0 million higher revenue in the Company’s commercial aerospace end-use markets due to higher build rates on other commercial aerospace platforms and large aircraft platforms; partially offset by

$2.9 million lower revenue in the Company’s military and space end-use markets due to lower build rates on military fixed-wing aircraft platforms and military rotary-wing aircraft platforms, partially offset by higher build rates on other military and space platforms.

Net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $5.2 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared to $8.1 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022. This reflects higher restructuring charges of $4.2 million and higher selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses of $2.9 million, partially offset by higher gross profit of $4.3 million.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2023 was $36.8 million, or 20.3% of revenue, compared to gross profit of $32.5 million, or 19.9% of revenue, for the first quarter of 2022. The increase in gross profit as a percentage of net revenue year-over-year was primarily due to favorable manufacturing volume, partially offset by unfavorable other manufacturing costs and unfavorable product mix.

Operating income for the first quarter of 2023 was $6.4 million, or 3.5% of revenue, compared to $9.1 million, or 5.6% of revenue, in the comparable period last year. The year-over-year decrease of $2.8 million was primarily due to higher restructuring charges and higher SG&A expenses, partially offset by higher gross profit. Adjusted operating income for the first quarter of 2023 was $13.6 million, or 7.5% of revenue, compared to $12.3 million, or 7.5% of revenue, in the comparable period last year.

Interest expense for the first quarter of 2023 was $4.2 million compared to $2.4 million in the comparable period of 2022. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to higher interest rates, partially offset by a lower outstanding debt balance.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2023 was $23.1 million, or 12.7% of revenue, compared to $20.1 million, or 12.3% of revenue, for the comparable period in 2022.

During the first quarter of 2023, the net cash used in operations was $18.9 million, essentially flat compared to $18.9 million during the first quarter of 2022. The net cash used in operations during the first quarter of 2023 was primarily due to higher inventories, lower accrued and other liabilities, and lower net income, partially offset by lower accounts receivable.

Business Segment Information

Electronic Systems

Electronic Systems segment net revenue for the quarter ended April 1, 2023 was $105.6 million, compared to $97.5 million for the first quarter of 2022. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the following:

$5.0 million higher revenue in the Company’s commercial aerospace end-use markets due to higher build rates on other commercial aerospace platforms; and

$1.5 million higher revenue within the Company’s military and space end-use markets due to higher build rates on other military and space platforms, partially offset by lower build rates on military fixed-wing aircraft platforms.

Electronic Systems segment operating income for the quarter ended April 1, 2023 was $10.0 million, or 9.5% of revenue, compared to $9.4 million, or 9.7% of revenue, for the comparable quarter in 2022. The year-over-year increase of $0.6 million was primarily due to favorable manufacturing volume, partially offset by higher restructuring charges and unfavorable product mix.

Structural Systems

Structural Systems segment net revenue for the quarter ended April 1, 2023 was $75.6 million, compared to $66.0 million for the first quarter of 2022. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the following:

$14.0 million higher revenue within the Company’s commercial aerospace end-use markets due to higher build rates on large aircraft platforms and other commercial aerospace platforms; partially offset by

$4.4 million lower revenue within the Company’s military and space end-use markets due to lower build rates on various missile platforms and military rotary-wing aircraft platforms.

Structural Systems segment operating income for the quarter ended April 1, 2023 was $4.7 million, or 6.3% of revenue, compared to $4.9 million, or 7.4% of revenue, for the comparable quarter in 2022. The year-over-year decrease of $0.1 million was primarily due to unfavorable other manufacturing costs, higher restructuring charges, and unfavorable product mix, partially offset by favorable manufacturing volume.

Corporate General and Administrative (“CG&A”) Expenses

CG&A expenses for the first quarter of 2023 were $8.4 million, or 4.6% of total Company revenue, compared to $5.2 million, or 3.2% of total Company revenue, for the comparable quarter in the prior year. The year-over-year increase in CG&A expenses was primarily due to higher compensation and benefits costs of $1.7 million and higher professional services fees of $1.5 million, mainly due to the BLR acquisition.

Conference Call

A teleconference hosted by Stephen G. Oswald, the Company’s chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Suman B. Mookerji, the Company’s senior vice president, chief financial officer, controller and treasurer will be held today, May 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET) to review these financial results. To access the conference call, please pre-register using the following registration link:

Registrants will receive a confirmation with dial-in details. Mr. Oswald and Mr. Mookerji will be speaking on behalf of the Company and anticipate the call (including Q&A) to last approximately 45 minutes. A live webcast of the event can be accessed using the link above. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Ducommun website at Ducommun.com.

Additional information regarding Ducommun's results can be found in the Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation available at Ducommun.com.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit Ducommun.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and any attachments include “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, in particular, any statements about the Company's expectations relating to the commercial aerospace recovery in 2023 and 2024, and the BLR Aerospace acquisition strengthening the Company's engineered products portfolio and adding to its aftermarket revenues. The Company generally uses the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “intend,” “continue” and similar expressions in this press release and any attachments to identify forward-looking statements. The Company bases these forward-looking statements on its current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among other things: whether the anticipated pre-tax restructuring charges will be sufficient to address all anticipated restructuring costs, including related to employee separation, facilities consolidation, inventory write-down and other asset impairments; whether the expected cost savings from the restructuring will ultimately be obtained in the amount and during the period anticipated; whether the restructuring in the affected areas will be sufficient to build a more cost efficient, focused, higher margin enterprise with higher returns for the Company's shareholders; the strength of the real estate market, the duration of any lease entered into as part of any sale-leaseback transaction, the amount of commissions owed to brokers, and applicable tax rates; the impact of the Company’s debt service obligations and restrictive debt covenants; the Company’s end-use markets are cyclical; the Company depends upon a selected base of industries and customers; a significant portion of the Company’s business depends upon U.S. Government defense spending; the Company is subject to extensive regulation and audit by the Defense Contract Audit Agency; contracts with some of the Company’s customers contain provisions which give the its customers a variety of rights that are unfavorable to the Company; further consolidation in the aerospace industry could adversely affect the Company’s business and financial results; the Company’s ability to successfully make acquisitions, including its ability to successfully integrate, operate or realize the projected benefits of such businesses; the Company relies on its suppliers to meet the quality and delivery expectations of its customers; the Company uses estimates when bidding on fixed-price contracts which estimates could change and result in adverse effects on its financial results; the impact of existing and future laws and regulations; the impact of existing and future accounting standards and tax rules and regulations; environmental liabilities could adversely affect the Company’s financial results; cyber security attacks, internal system or service failures may adversely impact the Company’s business and operations; the ultimate geographic spread, duration and severity of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, and the effectiveness of actions taken, or actions that may be taken, by governmental authorities to contain the outbreak or treat its impact, and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. You should understand that many important factors, including those discussed herein, could cause the Company’s results to differ materially from those expressed or suggested in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release, May 4, 2023, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available from the SEC’s EDGAR database at www.sec.gov ).

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA (which excludes interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, Guaymas fire related expenses, insurance recoveries related to loss on operating assets, insurance recoveries related to business interruption, and inventory purchase accounting adjustments), non-GAAP operating income and as a percentage of net revenues, non-GAAP earnings, and non-GAAP earnings per share. In addition, certain other prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year’s presentation.

The Company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provide important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company’s actual and forecasted operating performance, capital resources and cash flow. The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company discloses different non-GAAP financial measures in order to provide greater transparency and to help the Company’s investors to more meaningfully evaluate and compare Ducommun’s results to its previously reported results. The non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses may not be comparable to similarly titled financial measures used by other companies.

We define backlog as potential revenue and is based on customer placed purchase orders and long-term agreements (“LTAs”) with firm fixed price and expected delivery dates of 24 months or less. The majority of the LTAs do not meet the definition of a contract under ASC 606 and thus, the backlog amount disclosed herein is greater than the remaining performance obligations disclosed under ASC 606. Backlog is subject to delivery delays or program cancellations, which are beyond our control. Backlog is affected by timing differences in the placement of customer orders and tends to be concentrated in several programs to a greater extent than our net revenues. As a result of these factors, trends in our overall level of backlog may not be indicative of trends in our future net revenues.

DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

April 1,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,115 $ 46,246 Accounts receivable, net 95,774 103,958 Contract assets 194,316 191,290 Inventories 193,999 171,211 Production cost of contracts 5,368 5,693 Other current assets 8,803 8,938 Total Current Assets 515,375 527,336 Property and Equipment, Net 107,038 106,225 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 37,204 34,632 Goodwill 203,407 203,407 Intangibles, Net 123,576 127,201 Other Assets 19,478 22,705 Total Assets $ 1,006,078 $ 1,021,506 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 98,879 $ 90,143 Contract liabilities 39,682 47,068 Accrued and other liabilities 28,800 48,820 Operating lease liabilities 7,745 7,155 Current portion of long-term debt 6,250 6,250 Total Current Liabilities 181,356 199,436 Long-Term Debt, Less Current Portion 239,128 240,595 Non-Current Operating Lease Liabilities 30,831 28,841 Deferred Income Taxes 12,250 13,953 Other Long-Term Liabilities 14,129 12,721 Total Liabilities 477,694 495,546 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders’ Equity Common Stock 122 121 Additional Paid-In Capital 111,322 112,042 Retained Earnings 411,283 406,052 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income 5,657 7,745 Total Shareholders’ Equity 528,384 525,960 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 1,006,078 $ 1,021,506



DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended April 1,

2023 April 2,

2022 Net Revenues $ 181,191 $ 163,481 Cost of Sales 144,424 131,006 Gross Profit 36,767 32,475 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 26,225 23,352 Restructuring Charges 4,170 — Operating Income 6,372 9,123 Interest Expense (4,219 ) (2,402 ) Other Income 3,886 3,000 Income Before Taxes 6,039 9,721 Income Tax Expense 808 1,622 Net Income $ 5,231 $ 8,099 Earnings Per Share Basic earnings per share $ 0.43 $ 0.68 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.42 $ 0.66 Weighted-Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding Basic 12,195 11,989 Diluted 12,538 12,328 Gross Profit % 20.3 % 19.9 % SG&A % 14.5 % 14.3 % Operating Income % 3.5 % 5.6 % Net Income % 2.9 % 5.0 % Effective Tax Rate 13.4 % 16.7 %



DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

BUSINESS SEGMENT PERFORMANCE

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended %

Change April 1,

2023 April 2,

2022 %

of Net

Revenues

2023 %

of Net

Revenues

2022 Net Revenues Electronic Systems 8.4 % $ 105,626 $ 97,466 58.3 % 59.6 % Structural Systems 14.5 % 75,565 66,015 41.7 % 40.4 % Total Net Revenues 10.8 % $ 181,191 $ 163,481 100.0 % 100.0 % Segment Operating Income Electronic Systems $ 10,011 $ 9,411 9.5 % 9.7 % Structural Systems 4,745 4,887 6.3 % 7.4 % 14,756 14,298 Corporate General and Administrative Expenses(1) (8,384 ) (5,175 ) (4.6)% (3.2)% Total Operating Income $ 6,372 $ 9,123 3.5 % 5.6 % Adjusted EBITDA Electronic Systems Operating Income $ 10,011 $ 9,411 Depreciation and Amortization 3,498 3,506 Restructuring Charges 1,874 — 15,383 12,917 14.6 % 13.3 % Structural Systems Operating Income 4,745 4,887 Depreciation and Amortization 4,432 4,203 Restructuring Charges 2,296 — Guaymas fire related expenses 1,468 957 Inventory Purchase Accounting Adjustments — 637 12,941 10,684 17.1 % 16.2 % Corporate General and Administrative Expenses(1) Operating loss (8,384 ) (5,175 ) Depreciation and Amortization 59 59 Stock-Based Compensation Expense(2) 3,081 1,590 (5,244 ) (3,526 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,080 $ 20,075 12.7 % 12.3 % Capital Expenditures Electronic Systems $ 1,851 $ 1,696 Structural Systems 3,130 3,372 Corporate Administration — — Total Capital Expenditures $ 4,981 $ 5,068

(1) Includes costs not allocated to either the Electronic Systems or Structural Systems operating segments.

(2) The three months ended April 1, 2023 and April 2, 2022 included $0.4 million and zero, respectively, of stock-based compensation expense for awards with both performance and market conditions that will be settled in cash.



DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended GAAP To Non-GAAP Operating Income April 1, 2023 April 2, 2022 %

of Net

Revenues

2023 %

of Net

Revenues

2022 GAAP Operating income $ 6,372 $ 9,123 GAAP Operating income - Electronic Systems $ 10,011 $ 9,411 Adjustment: Restructuring charges 1,874 — Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 373 373 Adjusted operating income - Electronic Systems 12,258 9,784 11.6 % 10.0 % GAAP Operating income - Structural Systems 4,745 4,887 Adjustment: Restructuring charges 2,296 — Guaymas fire related expenses 1,468 957 Inventory purchase accounting adjustments — 637 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 1,237 1,246 Adjusted operating income - Structural Systems 9,746 7,727 12.9 % 11.7 % GAAP Operating loss - Corporate (8,384 ) (5,175 ) Adjusted operating loss - Corporate (8,384 ) (5,175 ) Total adjustments 7,248 3,213 Adjusted operating income $ 13,620 $ 12,336 7.5 % 7.5 %



DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS AND EARNINGS PER SHARE RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended GAAP To Non-GAAP Earnings April 1,

2023 April 2,

2022 GAAP Net income $ 5,231 $ 8,099 Adjustments: Restructuring charges (1) 3,336 — Guaymas fire related expenses (1) 1,174 766 Insurance recoveries related to loss on operating assets (1) (3,109 ) — Insurance recoveries related to business interruption (1) — (2,400 ) Inventory purchase accounting adjustments (1) — 510 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (1) 1,288 1,295 Total adjustments 2,689 171 Adjusted net income $ 7,920 $ 8,270





Three Months Ended GAAP Earnings Per Share To Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share April 1,

2023 April 2,

2022 GAAP Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) $ 0.42 $ 0.66 Adjustments: Restructuring charges (1) 0.27 — Guaymas fire related expenses (1) 0.09 0.06 Insurance recoveries related to loss on operating assets (1) (0.25 ) — Insurance recoveries related to business interruption (1) — (0.20 ) Inventory purchase accounting adjustments (1) — 0.04 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (1) 0.10 0.11 Total adjustments 0.21 0.01 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.63 $ 0.67 Shares used for adjusted diluted EPS 12,538 12,328

(1) Includes effective tax rate of 20.0% for both 2023 and 2022 adjustments.



DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP BACKLOG* BY REPORTING SEGMENT

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

April 1,

2023 December 31,

2022 Consolidated Ducommun Military and space $ 444,318 $ 457,354 Commercial aerospace 464,058 450,092 Industrial 52,329 53,374 Total $ 960,705 $ 960,820 Electronic Systems Military and space $ 346,732 $ 361,582 Commercial aerospace 108,373 125,590 Industrial 52,329 53,374 Total $ 507,434 $ 540,546 Structural Systems Military and space $ 97,586 $ 95,772 Commercial aerospace 355,685 324,502 Total $ 453,271 $ 420,274

* The Company defines backlog as potential revenue and is based on customer placed purchase orders and long-term agreements (“LTAs”) with firm fixed price and expected delivery dates of 24 months or less. Backlog as of April 1, 2023 was $960.7 million compared to $960.8 million as of December 31, 2022. Under ASC 606, the Company defines performance obligations as customer placed purchase orders with firm fixed price and firm delivery dates. The remaining performance obligations disclosed under ASC 606 as of April 1, 2023 were $874.0 million compared to $853.0 million as of December 31, 2022.