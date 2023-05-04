Glatfelter Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Improved financial performance driven by progress on key turnaround actions

Achieved operating income of $6.1 million on a net loss of $13.6 million

Improved Adjusted EBITDA by $1.8 million versus Q1 2022 driven by Airlaid Materials and Composite Fibers

Cash flow from operations improved $35.6 million compared to Q1 2022

Completed refinancing transactions to strengthen capital position and address debt maturities

Streamlined leadership to improve operational efficiency and expand product management capabilities

Moody's upgraded Glatfelter's corporate rating to B3, reflecting successful refinancing and improved liquidity

Reaffirming annual guidance of $110 million – $120 million in Adjusted EBITDA for 2023



CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT), a leading global supplier of engineered materials, today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2023 and provided an update on the Company's progress with its turnaround strategy to drive operational and financial improvements.

Three months ended March 31, Dollars in thousands 2023 2022 Net sales $ 378,208 $ 381,680 Net loss from continuing operations (13,182 ) (108,290 ) Adjusted loss from continuing operations (5,866 ) (6,159 ) EPS from continuing operations (0.29 ) (2.42 ) Adjusted EPS (0.13 ) (0.14 ) Adjusted EBITDA 24,785 23,011



“The actions we completed this quarter, combined with the improvement in Adjusted EBITDA, are strong indications of the progress we are making to turn around our business and drive greater profitability," said Thomas Fahnemann, President and Chief Executive Officer of Glatfelter. “The fundamentals of our Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments remain strong as demonstrated by the quarter-over-quarter growth in profitability for both segments despite a continued difficult economic environment. And, although volumes increased in Spunlace, we did not see a sequential increase in profitability compared to the fourth quarter due to a challenged product mix."

"We continue to aggressively drive improvements in our business and recently announced senior leadership changes that combine accountability for commercial and global supply chain into a single role to achieve greater alignment and improved efficiency across these important functions. Also, I have commissioned the formation of a product management function to gain greater category-level focus on strengthening product differentiation and innovation, maximizing customer value, and ultimately driving sustainable margin improvement. These changes are the next natural steps in executing our turnaround strategy, along with the ongoing work to address the overall performance of the Spunlace segment," said Mr. Fahnemann.

Refinancing Initiatives Complete

As previously disclosed, during the first quarter, the Company completed a series of refinancing transactions that strongly positions it to be well-capitalized and poised for growth with focus on its overall operations and long-term strategy. With this refinancing, the Company meaningfully extended its debt maturity profile, with no material debt coming due prior to the maturity of the revolving credit facility in September 2026. This financial flexibility gives the Company significant runway to execute its various initiatives before it needs to re-access the debt markets.

“We are in a much stronger position today as a result of the combined impact of improvements to our business operations, product portfolio, leadership team and balance sheet," said Mr. Fahnemann. “We have established the foundation needed to turn around and transform the Company, and I remain confident we will generate between $110 million - $120 million in Adjusted EBITDA for 2023 as we continue to strive toward earnings growth and ultimately realizing our full potential.”

First Quarter Results

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of results on a GAAP basis to an adjusted earnings basis, a non-GAAP measure:

Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 In thousands, except per share Amount EPS Amount EPS Net loss $ (13,584 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (108,327 ) $ (2.42 ) Exclude: Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax 402 0.01 37 — Loss from continuing operations (13,182 ) (0.29 ) (108,290 ) (2.42 ) Adjustments (pre-tax): Goodwill and other asset impairment charges (1) — 117,349 Turnaround strategy costs (2) 4,483 — Russia/Ukraine conflict charges (3) — 3,948 Strategic initiatives (4) 730 1,835 Debt refinancing (5) 1,883 — CEO transition costs (6) 633 — Corporate headquarters relocation — 88 Cost optimization actions (7) — 941 Timberland sales and related costs (617 ) (2,962 ) Total adjustments (pre-tax) 7,112 121,199 Income taxes (8) (3 ) (19,147 ) Other tax adjustments (9) 207 79 Total after-tax adjustments 7,316 0.16 102,131 2.28 Adjusted loss from continuing operations $ (5,866 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (6,159 ) $ (0.14 )

(1) Reflects goodwill impairment charge of $56.1 million and other asset impairment charges of $61.3 million recognized in Q1 2022.

(2) Reflects employee separation costs of $3.3 million and $1.2 million in professional fees.

(3) Reflects bad debt expense charges of $2.9 million and inventory reserves charges of $1.0 million recognized in Q1 2022.

(4) For 2023, reflects consulting and legal fees of $0.5 million, employee separation costs of $0.1 million, and other costs of $0.1 million. For 2022, reflects professional and legal fees of $1.3 million, employee separation costs of $0.3 million, and other costs of $0.2 million.

(5) Reflects $1.8 million of deferred debt issuance costs in connection with the Company’s new €250 million EUR Term loan, and $0.1 million in early repayment penalties and write-off of unamortized financing fees on the IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG, Düsseldorf ("IKB") loans.

(6) Reflects pension settlement charge related to former CEO separation.

(7) Primarily reflects employee separation costs of $0.4 million, equipment write-down of $0.4 million and other costs of $0.1 million directly associated with closure of a synthetic fiber production facility in the U.K. recognized in Q1 2022.

(8) Tax effect on adjustments calculated based on the incremental effective tax rate of the jurisdiction in which each adjustment originated. For items originating in the U.S., no tax effect is recognized due to the previously established valuation allowance on the net deferred tax assets.

(9) Tax effect of applying certain provisions of the CARES Act of 2020.





A description of each of the adjustments presented above is included later in this release.



Airlaid Materials

Three months ended March 31, Dollars in thousands 2023 2022 Change Tons shipped (metric) 39,827 43,052 (3,225 ) (7.5 )% Net sales $ 159,441 $ 149,464 $ 9,977 6.7 % Operating income 13,914 12,221 1,693 13.9 % EBITDA 21,600 19,850 1,750 8.8 % EBITDA % 13.5 % 13.3 %



Airlaid Materials’ first quarter net sales increased $10.0 million in the year-over-year comparison mainly driven by higher selling prices from cost pass-through arrangements with customers and pricing actions to recover significant inflation in raw materials and energy. Shipments were 7.5% lower mainly due to feminine hygiene and tabletop categories and currency translation was unfavorable by $3.4 million.

Airlaid Materials’ first quarter EBITDA of $21.6 million was $1.8 million higher when compared to the first quarter of 2022. Lower shipments were mostly offset by favorable mix, lowering results by $0.1 million. Selling price increases and energy surcharges of $20.5 million more than offset higher raw material and energy costs of $18.1 million. Operations were unfavorable by $1.3 million mainly driven by lower production to manage customer demand as some customers slowed ordering patterns to manage inventory levels built up at the end of 2022 to avoid anticipated energy and supply chain disruptions in the beginning of 2023. The impact of currency and related hedging positively impacted earnings by $0.8 million.

Composite Fibers

Three months ended March 31, Dollars in thousands 2023 2022 Change Tons shipped(metric) 24,818 28,211 (3,393 ) (12.0 )% Net sales $ 132,591 $ 135,829 $ (3,238 ) (2.4 )% Operating income (loss) 6,127 (335 ) 6,462 1,929.0 % EBITDA 10,092 6,184 3,908 63.2 % EBITDA % 7.6 % 4.6 %



Composite Fibers’ revenue was $3.2 million lower in the first quarter of 2023, compared to the year-ago quarter as lower shipments of 12.0% and unfavorable currency translation of $5.9 million was partially offset by higher selling prices of $12.0 million.

Composite Fibers had EBITDA for the first quarter of $10.1 million compared with $6.2 million EBITDA in the first quarter of 2022. Higher selling prices and energy surcharges more than offset the continued inflation in energy, raw material, and freight and were a net favorable benefit to results of $3.5 million. Lower shipments negatively impacted income by $1.6 million as all product categories were down compared to the same quarter last year reflecting softening demand from inflationary pressures and wallcover shipments were additionally impacted by the Russia/Ukraine conflict. Operations was favorable $1.4 million mainly driven by headcount actions taken related to the turnaround strategy as well as lower energy consumption due to lower production volume to match customer demand. The impact of currency and related hedging positively impacted earnings by $0.6 million.

Spunlace

Three months ended March 31, Dollars in thousands 2023 2022 Change Tons shipped(metric) 16,420 20,736 (4,316 ) (20.8 )% Net sales $ 86,723 $ 96,387 $ (9,664 ) (10.0 )% Operating loss (2,023 ) (1,572 ) (451 ) (28.7 )% EBITDA 1,069 1,342 (273 ) (20.3 )% EBITDA % 1.2 % 1.4 %



Spunlace revenue was $9.7 million lower in the first quarter of 2023, compared to the year-ago quarter as lower shipments of 20.8% and unfavorable currency translation of $1.4 million were partially offset by higher selling prices of $12.0 million.

Spunlace had an EBITDA of $1.1 million in the first quarter of this year compared with an EBITDA of $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2022. Higher selling prices and energy surcharges fully offset the higher raw material and energy costs favorably impacting earnings by $3.2 million. Volume was unfavorable $2.1 million driven by lower shipments in almost all categories. Operations was unfavorable $1.1 million mainly driven by lower production but partially offset by headcount actions taken in 2022 to improve segment profitability. The impact of currency negatively impacted earnings by $0.2 million.

Other Financial Information

The amount of operating expense not allocated to a reporting segment in the Segment Financial Information totaled $11.9 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared with $126.2 million in the same period a year ago. Excluding the items identified to present “adjusted earnings,” unallocated expenses for the first quarter of 2023 increased $2.3 million compared to the first quarter of 2022. Corporate costs were higher mainly driven by higher incentive accruals and professional services costs.

In the first quarter of 2023, our U.S. GAAP pre-tax loss from continuing operations totaled $9.5 million and we recorded an income tax expense of $3.7 million which primarily related to the tax provision for foreign jurisdictions, reserves for uncertain tax positions, and valuation allowances for domestic and foreign jurisdiction losses for which no tax benefit could be recognized. The comparable amounts in the same quarter of 2022 were a pre-tax loss of $125.1 million and an income tax benefit of $16.8 million.

Balance Sheet and Other Information

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $88.6 million as of March 31, 2023, and net debt was $775.6 million compared with $734.4 million at the end of 2022. Leverage as calculated in accordance with the financial covenants of our bank credit agreement was in compliance at 3.0 times at March 31, 2023.

Capital expenditures during the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 totaled $9.5 million and $12.3 million, respectively. Adjusted free cash flow for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was a use of $28.2 million compared with a use of $75.4 million for 2022. (Refer to the calculation of this measure provided in the tables at the end of this release).

Glatfelter Corporation and subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(unaudited)



Three months ended March 31, In thousands, except per share 2023 2022 Net sales $ 378,208 $ 381,680 Costs of products sold 341,994 350,015 Gross profit 36,214 31,665 Selling, general and administrative expenses 30,745 33,166 Goodwill and other asset impairment charges — 117,349 Gains on dispositions of plant, equipment and timberlands, net (644 ) (2,961 ) Operating income (loss) 6,113 (115,889 ) Non-operating income (expense) Interest expense (12,594 ) (7,862 ) Interest income 271 17 Other, net (3,278 ) (1,340 ) Total non-operating expense (15,601 ) (9,185 ) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (9,488 ) (125,074 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 3,694 (16,784 ) Loss from continuing operations (13,182 ) (108,290 ) Discontinued operations: Loss before income taxes (402 ) (37 ) Income tax provision — — Loss from discontinued operations (402 ) (37 ) Net loss $ (13,584 ) $ (108,327 ) Basic earnings per share Loss from continuing operations $ (0.29 ) $ (2.42 ) Loss from discontinued operations (0.01 ) — Basic loss per share $ (0.30 ) $ (2.42 ) Diluted earnings per share Loss from continuing operations $ (0.29 ) $ (2.42 ) Loss from discontinued operations (0.01 ) — Diluted loss per share $ (0.30 ) $ (2.42 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 44,957 44,709 Diluted 44,957 44,709





Segment Financial Information

(unaudited)



Three months ended March 31, In thousands, except per share 2023 2022 Net Sales Airlaid Material $ 159,441 $ 149,464 Composite Fibers 132,591 135,829 Spunlace 86,723 96,387 Inter-segment sales elimination (547 ) — Total $ 378,208 $ 381,680 Operating income (loss) Airlaid Material $ 13,914 $ 12,221 Composite Fibers 6,127 (335 ) Spunlace (2,023 ) (1,572 ) Other and unallocated (11,905 ) (126,203 ) Total $ 6,113 $ (115,889 ) Depreciation and amortization Airlaid Material $ 7,686 $ 7,629 Composite Fibers 3,965 6,519 Spunlace 3,092 2,914 Other and unallocated 988 1,422 Total $ 15,731 $ 18,484 Capital expenditures Airlaid Material $ 2,082 $ 3,468 Composite Fibers 3,663 6,127 Spunlace 2,701 2,085 Other and unallocated 1,054 668 Total $ 9,500 $ 12,348 Tons shipped (metric) Airlaid Material 39,827 43,052 Composite Fibers 24,818 28,211 Spunlace 16,420 20,736 Total 81,065 91,999





Selected Financial Information

(unaudited)



Three months ended March 31, In thousands 2023 2022 Cash Flow Data Cash from continuing operations provided (used) by: Operating activities $ (30,632 ) $ (66,240 ) Investing activities (8,787 ) (7,801 ) Financing activities 15,179 16,281 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 15,731 18,484 Capital expenditures (9,500 ) (12,349 )





March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Balance Sheet Data Cash and cash equivalents $ 88,641 $ 110,660 Total assets 1,651,471 1,647,353 Total debt 864,251 845,109 Shareholders’ equity 312,587 318,004



Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Information to Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release includes a measure of earnings before the effects of certain specifically identified items, which is referred to as adjusted earnings, a non-GAAP measure. The Company uses non-GAAP adjusted earnings to supplement the understanding of its consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP adjusted earnings is meant to present the financial performance of the Company’s core operations, which consist of the production and sale of engineered materials. Management and the Company’s Board of Directors use non-GAAP adjusted earnings to evaluate the performance of the Company’s fundamental business in relation to prior periods and established business plans. For purposes of determining adjusted earnings, the following items are excluded:

Goodwill and other asset impairment charges. This adjustment represents non-cash charges recorded to reduce the carrying amount of certain long-lived assets of our Dresden, Germany facility and goodwill of our Composite Fibers reporting segment.

Turnaround strategy costs. This adjustment reflects costs incurred in connection with the Company's turnaround strategy initiated in 2022 under its new chief executive officer to drive operational and financial improvement. These costs are primarily related to professional services fees and employee separation costs.

Russia/Ukraine conflict charges. This adjustment represents a non-cash charge recorded to reduce the carrying amount of accounts receivable and inventory directly related to the Russia/Ukraine military conflict.

Strategic initiatives. These adjustments primarily reflect professional and legal fees incurred directly related to evaluating and executing certain strategic initiatives including costs associated with acquisitions and related integrations.

Debt refinancing costs. Represents charges to write-off unamortized debt issuance costs in connection with the extinguishment of the Company’s €220 million EUR Term loan and IKB loans, as well as, the amendment to the Company's credit facility. These costs also include an early repayment penalty related to the extinguishment of the IKB loans.

CEO transition costs. This adjustment reflects a non-cash pension settlement charge associated with the separation of our former CEO related to a lump-sum distribution made in Q1 2023 under the terms of his non-qualified pension plan agreement.

Corporate headquarters relocation. These adjustments reflect costs incurred in connection with the strategic relocation of the Company’s corporate headquarters to Charlotte, NC. The costs are primarily related to employee relocation costs and exit costs at the former corporate headquarters.

Cost optimization actions. These adjustments reflect charges incurred in connection with initiatives to optimize the cost structure of the Company, improve efficiencies or other objectives. Such actions may include asset rationalization, headcount reductions or similar actions. These adjustments, which have occurred at various times in the past, are irregular in timing and relate to specific identified programs to reduce or optimize the cost structure of a particular operating segment or the corporate function.

Timberland sales and related costs. These adjustments exclude gains from the sales of timberlands as these items are not considered to be part of our core business, ongoing results of operations or cash flows. These adjustments are irregular in timing and amount and may benefit our operating results.



Unlike net income determined in accordance with GAAP, non-GAAP adjusted earnings does not reflect all charges and gains recorded by the Company for the applicable period and, therefore, does not present a complete picture of the Company’s results of operations for the respective period. However, non-GAAP adjusted earnings provide a measure of how the Company’s core operations are performing, which management believes is useful to investors because it allows comparison of such operations from period to period. Non-GAAP adjusted earnings should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA is a measure used by management to assess our operating performance and is calculated using income (loss) from continuing operations and excludes interest expense, interest income, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated using EBITDA and further excludes certain items management considers to be unrelated to the company’s core operations. The adjustments include, among others, goodwill and other asset impairment charges, the costs of strategic initiatives, turnaround strategy costs, CEO transition costs, optimization costs, corporate headquarters relocation expenses, asset impairment charge, and share-based compensation expense, as well as the elimination of gains from sales of timberlands. Adjusted EBITDA is a performance measure that excludes costs that we do not consider to be indicative of our ongoing operating performance.

Calculation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow

In thousands



Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Cash from operations $ (30,632 ) $ (66,240 ) Capital expenditures (9,500 ) (12,349 ) Free cash flow (40,132 ) (78,589 ) Adjustments: Turnaround strategy costs 5,271 — Strategic initiatives 152 1,390 Cost optimization actions 36 585 CEO transition costs 7,101 — Corporate headquarters relocation — (566 ) Fox River environmental matter 160 1,264 Tax payments (refunds) on adjustments to adjusted earnings (805 ) 561 Adjusted free cash flow $ (28,217 ) $ (75,355 )





Net Debt

In thousands March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Short-term debt $ 8,206 $ 11,422 Current portion of long-term debt 3,955 40,435 Long-term debt 852,090 793,252 Total 864,251 845,109 Less: Cash (88,641 ) (110,660 ) Net Debt $ 775,610 $ 734,449





Adjusted EBITDA Three months ended March 31, In thousands 2023 2022 Net loss $ (13,584 ) $ (108,327 ) Exclude: Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax 402 37 Add back: Taxes on continuing operations 3,694 (16,784 ) Depreciation and amortization 15,731 18,484 Interest expense, net 12,323 7,845 EBITDA 18,566 (98,745 ) Adjustments: Goodwill and other asset impairment charges — 117,349 Turnaround strategy costs 4,483 — Russia/Ukraine conflict charges — 3,948 Strategic initiatives 730 1,835 Debt refinancing 59 — CEO transition costs 633 — Corporate headquarters relocation — 88 Share-based compensation 931 909 Cost optimization actions — 589 Timberland sales and related costs (617 ) (2,962 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,785 $ 23,011





Reconciliation of Operating Profit to EBITDA by Segment Three months ended March 31, In thousands 2023 2022 Airlaid Materials Operating profit $ 13,914 $ 12,221 Add back: Depreciation & amortization 7,686 7,629 EBITDA $ 21,600 $ 19,850 Composite Fibers Operating profit $ 6,127 $ (335 ) Add back: Depreciation & amortization 3,965 6,519 EBITDA $ 10,092 $ 6,184 Spunlace Operating profit $ (2,023 ) $ (1,572 ) Add back: Depreciation & amortization 3,092 2,914 EBITDA $ 1,069 $ 1,342





Adjusted Corporate Unallocated Expenses Three months ended March 31, In thousands 2023 2022 Other and unallocated operating loss $ (11,905 ) $ (126,203 ) Adjustments: Goodwill and other asset impairment charges — 117,349 Turnaround strategy costs 4,483 — Russia/Ukraine conflict charges — 3,948 Strategic initiatives 730 1,835 Corporate headquarters relocation — 88 Cost optimization actions — 941 Timberland sales and related costs (617 ) (2,962 ) Adjusted corporate unallocated expenses $ (7,309 ) $ (5,004 )



