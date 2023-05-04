Submit Release
TELUS Corporation Notice of Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3636 Canadian per share on the issued and outstanding Common shares payable on July 4, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 9, 2023.

By order of the Board

Andrea Wood
Chief Legal and Governance Officer

Vancouver, British Columbia
May 3, 2023

Contact: Investor Relations
1-800-667-4871
ir@telus.com


