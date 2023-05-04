Passage Bio Announces Recipient of Second Annual Tachi Yamada Scholarship Award

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PASG), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, has announced Nicolette “Nikki” Evich, a sophomore at The Schreyer Honors College at The Pennsylvania State University, as the second recipient of its Tachi Yamada Scholarship award.



The scholarship honors the legacy of Dr. Tachi Yamada, co-founder and former Chairman of the Passage Bio Board of Directors and is open to students enrolled in life sciences programs at four-year colleges and universities in Pennsylvania who seek a career in the life sciences industry.

Nikki is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree with majors in Pharmacology and Toxicology and has demonstrated exceptional academic performance by being on the Dean’s List in both her freshman and sophomore years. She also has a passion for neuroscience research and is currently working in the Wendy Hanna-Rose Laboratory at Penn State, where she is studying the connection between purine metabolism and neurological disorders.

Her involvement in numerous extracurricular activities, including the Penn State Special Olympics and Penn State Marathon, reflects her enthusiasm for helping those in need. Nikki’s experiences working with special needs children during her high school years sparked her interest in the life sciences industry.

“Our team at Passage Bio is thrilled to award the Tachi Yamada Scholarship to Nikki Evich, whose academic achievements, dedication to research, and passion for community make her an excellent recipient for this scholarship,” said William Chou, M.D., chief executive officer of Passage Bio. “We are confident that Nikki will continue to make significant contributions to the life sciences industry, and we are honored to play a small role in helping her achieve her goals."

Dr. Chou presented the award to Nikki during the Life Sciences Pennsylvania Annual Awards dinner on May 3, 2023. Through the scholarship, Nikki will receive financial assistance towards college-related expenses and will be matched with a Passage Bio mentor for professional growth opportunities over the two-year scholarship period.

Passage Bio first announced its plans to launch the annual Tachi Yamada Scholarship Program in October 2021 to continue the legacy of Tadataka (Tachi) Yamada, M.D., a visionary biopharma industry leader who passed away in August 2021. Dr. Yamada had a life-long devotion to mentoring and building the next generation of scientists.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio (Nasdaq: PASG) is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company on a mission to provide life-transforming therapies for patients with CNS diseases with limited or no approved treatment options. Our portfolio spans pediatric and adult CNS indications, and we are currently advancing clinical programs in GM1 gangliosidosis and frontotemporal dementia and our preclinical pipeline, including programs in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Huntington’s disease. Based in Philadelphia, PA, our company has established a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with the renowned University of Pennsylvania’s Gene Therapy Program to conduct our discovery and IND-enabling preclinical work. Through this collaboration, we have enhanced access to a broad portfolio of gene therapy candidates and future gene therapy innovations that we then pair with our deep clinical, regulatory, manufacturing and commercial expertise to rapidly advance our robust pipeline of optimized gene therapies. As we work with speed and tenacity, we are always mindful of patients who may be able to benefit from our therapies. More information is available at www.passagebio.com.

