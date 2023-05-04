Submit Release
TopBuild Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

  • Sales increased 8.2% to $1.3 billion
  • Gross margin expanded 100 basis points to 29.3%
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 150 basis points to 18.8%

/EIN News/ -- DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and related building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Robert Buck, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “TopBuild reported another strong quarter with solid top line growth and margin expansion at both business segments; Installation and Specialty Distribution. We are particularly pleased with the performance of our commercial business which reflects, in part, the success of our installation branches in capturing light commercial activity across their respective regions.”

“Our overall results demonstrate the strength of our operating model, the diversity of our end-markets, the hard work of our entire TopBuild team, and the operating efficiency initiatives we continue to implement across the organization.”

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights ($ in 000s)

(comparisons are to the quarter ended March 31, 2022)

3 Months Ended 3/31/23 Reported Change
Sales $1,265,238 8.2%
Gross Margin 29.3% 100 bps
SG&A as % of revenue 13.5% (80 bps)
Operating Profit $199,431 21.6%
Operating Margin 15.8% 180 bps
Net Income $135,870 18.4%
Net Income per diluted share $4.28 23.3%
     
3 Months Ended 3/31/23 Adjusted Change
Sales $1,265,238 8.2%
Gross Margin 29.3% 100 bps
SG&A as % of revenue 13.2% (80 bps)
Operating Profit $203,089 21.2%
Operating Margin 16.1% 180 bps
Net Income $138,360 19.7%
Net Income per diluted share $4.36 24.6%
EBITDA $238,324 18.1%
EBITDA Margin 18.8% 150 bps
     
     
3 Months Ended 3/31/23 Same Branch Change
Sales $1,250,393 7.0%
Adj. Gross Margin 29.4% 110 bps
Adj. Operating Margin 16.2% 190 bps
Adj. EBITDA Margin 18.9% 160 bps
Incremental EBITDA 43.0%  

Operating Segment Highlights ($ in 000s)
(comparisons are to the quarter ended March 31, 2022)

Installation 3 Months Ended 3/31/23   Specialty Distribution 3 Months Ended 3/31/23
Sales $767,090   Sales $558,375
Change     Change  
Volume 5.4%   Volume -3.0%
Price 5.8%   Price 5.7%
M&A 2.2%   M&A 0.0%
Total Change 13.4%   Total Change 2.7%
Operating Margin 19.1%   Operating Margin 13.1%
Change 240 bps   Change 20 bps
Adj. Operating Margin 19.2%   Adj. Operating Margin 13.2%
Change 250 bps   Change 20 bps
Adj. EBITDA Margin 21.4%   Adj. EBITDA Margin 15.8%
Change 230 bps   Change 20 bps

Capital Allocation
“Acquiring installation and specialty distribution companies remains our number one capital allocation priority and our prospects center around our core of insulation. The synergies we recognize and operational improvements we achieve through M&A create great returns for our shareholders,” added Buck.

The Company completed one acquisition in the first quarter, SRI Holdings, which is expected to contribute approximately $62 million of annual revenue.

2023 Outlook
The Company’s outlook for 2023 remains unchanged from the outlook it provided in its fourth quarter 2022 financial results press release distributed on February 23, 2023.

Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Outlook (1)
($ in millions)

2023 Low High
Sales $ 4,700 $ 4,900
Adjusted EBITDA* $ 820 $ 910

*See table for adjusted EBITDA reconciliation.

(1) This outlook reflects management’s current view of present and future market conditions and are based on assumptions such as housing starts and completions, general and administrative expenses, weighted average diluted shares outstanding and interest rates. These targets do not include any effects related to potential acquisitions or divestitures that may occur after the date of this press release. A reconciliation of non-GAAP targets to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future and therefore, cannot be reasonably predicted. The effect of these excluded items may be significant. Factors that could cause actual long-term results to differ materially from TopBuild’s current expectations are discussed below and are also detailed in the Company’s 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC reports.

Additional Information

Quarterly supplemental materials, including a presentation that will be referenced on today’s conference call, are available on the Company’s website at www.topbuild.com.

Conference Call
A conference call to discuss first quarter 2023 financial results is scheduled for today, Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-9037. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously on the Company’s website at www.topbuild.com

About TopBuild
TopBuild Corp., headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and related building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. We provide insulation installation services nationwide through our Installation segment which has approximately 235 branches located across the United States. We distribute building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories and other building product materials for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets through our Specialty Distribution business. Our Specialty Distribution network encompasses approximately 180 branches. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA, incremental EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, the “adjusted” financial measures presented above, and figures presented on a “same branch basis” are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, which are used in managing the business, may provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior periods. We define same branch sales as sales from branches in operation for at least 12 full calendar months. Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measures in tables contained in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported results under GAAP. Additional information may be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on TopBuild’s website under “SEC Filings” at www.topbuild.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.  These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our expected financial and operational results, the related assumptions underlying our expected results, and our plan to repurchase our common stock under stock repurchase transactions. These forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “will,” “would,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “designed,” “plan,” “may,” “project,” “estimate” or “intend,” the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods.  These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements.  Our forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release.  Factors or events that we cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements.  Although TopBuild believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved and it undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations and Media Contact
Tabitha Zane
tabitha.zane@topbuild.com
386-763-8801

(tables follow)

TopBuild Corp.            
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)      
(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)      
             
    Three Months Ended March 31, 
    2023     2022  
Net sales      $ 1,265,238        $ 1,168,918  
Cost of sales     895,023       837,717  
Gross profit     370,215       331,201  
             
Selling, general, and administrative expense     170,784       167,247  
Operating profit     199,431       163,954  
             
Other income (expense), net:            
Interest expense     (18,039 )     (11,966 )
Other, net     1,923       684  
Other expense, net     (16,116 )     (11,282 )
Income before income taxes     183,315       152,672  
             
Income tax expense     (47,445 )     (37,961 )
Net income   $ 135,870     $ 114,711  
             
Net income per common share:            
Basic   $ 4.31     $ 3.50  
Diluted   $ 4.28     $ 3.47  
             
Weighted average shares outstanding:            
Basic     31,550,658       32,738,525  
Diluted     31,713,239       33,042,490  
             


TopBuild Corp.              
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)  
(in thousands)              
               
    Three Months Ended March 31,   
    2023   2022  
Net income   $ 135,870   $ 114,711  
Other comprehensive income:              
Foreign currency translation adjustment     1,753     3,218  
Comprehensive income   $ 137,623   $ 117,929  
               


TopBuild Corp.                
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Other Financial Data (Unaudited)          
(dollars in thousands)                
    As of  
    March 31, 2023     December 31, 2022  
ASSETS                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 333,778     $ 240,069  
Receivables, net of an allowance for credit losses of $16,007 at March 31, 2023, and $16,281 at December 31, 2022     833,959       836,071  
Inventories, net     422,229       438,644  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     22,861       34,257  
Total current assets     1,612,827       1,549,041  
                 
Right of use assets     211,381       205,892  
Property and equipment, net     260,146       253,484  
Goodwill     1,992,394       1,966,994  
Other intangible assets, net     607,683       614,967  
Other assets     16,483       16,453  
Total assets   $ 4,700,914     $ 4,606,831  
                 
LIABILITIES                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 450,963     $ 487,114  
Current portion of long-term debt     42,371       40,068  
Accrued liabilities     193,347       199,370  
Short-term operating lease liabilities     62,110       60,880  
Short-term finance lease liabilities     2,452       2,207  
Total current liabilities     751,243       789,639  
                 
Long-term debt     1,405,931       1,417,257  
Deferred tax liabilities, net     252,044       251,481  
Long-term portion of insurance reserves     61,466       59,783  
Long-term operating lease liabilities     154,844       149,943  
Long-term finance lease liabilities     4,983       6,673  
Other liabilities     5,259       2,349  
Total liabilities     2,635,770       2,677,125  
                 
EQUITY     2,065,144       1,929,706  
Total liabilities and equity   $ 4,700,914     $ 4,606,831  
                 
    As of March 31,  
    2023     2022  
Other Financial Data                
Receivable days     52       47  
Inventory days     43       46  
Accounts payable days     60       63  
Receivables, net plus inventories, net less accounts payable   $ 805,225     $ 651,595  
Receivables, net plus inventories, net less accounts payable as a percent of sales (TTM) †     15.6 %     14.8 %
                 
† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches                


TopBuild Corp.            
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)            
(in thousands)            
             
    Three Months Ended March 31, 
    2023     2022  
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities:                   
Net income   $ 135,870     $ 114,711  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:            
Depreciation and amortization     32,100       30,499  
Share-based compensation     3,135       3,727  
Loss on sale of property and equipment     185       207  
Amortization of debt issuance costs     720       706  
Provision for bad debt expense     1,338       2,512  
Loss from inventory obsolescence     1,642       868  
Deferred income taxes, net     563       (81 )
Change in certain assets and liabilities:            
Receivables, net     (10,847 )     (65,031 )
Inventories, net     20,096       (38,570 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     11,579       (2,347 )
Accounts payable     (25,480 )     12,663  
Accrued liabilities     (3,339 )     29,523  
Other, net     2,239       96  
Net cash provided by operating activities     169,801       89,483  
             
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities:            
Purchases of property and equipment     (15,580 )     (18,413 )
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired     (45,845 )     (13,967 )
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment     455       253  
Net cash used in investing activities     (60,970 )     (32,127 )
             
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities:            
Repayment of long-term debt     (9,743 )     (9,634 )
Taxes withheld and paid on employees' equity awards     (6,350 )     (11,658 )
Exercise of stock options     1,029       808  
Repurchase of shares of common stock           (50,000 )
Payment of contingent consideration           (23 )
Net cash used in financing activities     (15,064 )     (70,507 )
Impact of exchange rate changes on cash     (58 )     (75 )
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents     93,709       (13,226 )
Cash and cash equivalents- Beginning of period     240,069       139,779  
Cash and cash equivalents- End of period   $ 333,778     $ 126,553  
             
Supplemental disclosure of noncash activities:            
Leased assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities   $ 18,271     $ 22,449  
Accruals for property and equipment     835       213  
             


TopBuild Corp.                        
Segment Data (Unaudited)                        
(dollars in thousands)                        
                         
    Three Months Ended March 31,           
      2023       2022     Change   
Installation                        
Sales   $ 767,090     $ 676,693       13.4 %
                         
Operating profit, as reported   $ 146,897     $ 112,679          
Operating margin, as reported     19.1 %     16.7 %        
                         
Rationalization charges           473          
Acquisition related costs     263       80          
Operating profit, as adjusted   $ 147,160     $ 113,232          
Operating margin, as adjusted     19.2 %     16.7 %        
                         
Share-based compensation     379       407          
Depreciation and amortization     16,493       15,685          
EBITDA, as adjusted   $ 164,032     $ 129,324       26.8 %
EBITDA margin, as adjusted     21.4 %     19.1 %        
                         
Specialty Distribution                        
Sales   $ 558,375     $ 543,862       2.7 %
                         
Operating profit, as reported   $ 73,333     $ 70,420          
Operating margin, as reported     13.1 %     12.9 %        
                         
Acquisition related costs     340       241          
Operating profit, as adjusted   $ 73,673     $ 70,661          
Operating margin, as adjusted     13.2 %     13.0 %        
                         
Share-based compensation     238       353          
Depreciation and amortization     14,572       14,030          
EBITDA, as adjusted   $ 88,483     $ 85,044       4.0 %
EBITDA margin, as adjusted     15.8 %     15.6 %        
                         


TopBuild Corp.                    
Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)                    
(dollars in thousands)                    
                     
    Three Months Ended March 31,         
    2023     2022     Change   
Total net sales                    
Sales before eliminations   $ 1,325,465     $ 1,220,555          
Intercompany eliminations     (60,227 )     (51,637 )        
Net sales after eliminations   $ 1,265,238     $ 1,168,918       8.2 %
                     
Operating profit, as reported - segments   $ 220,230     $ 183,099          
General corporate expense, net     (10,828 )     (10,437 )        
Intercompany eliminations     (9,971 )     (8,708 )        
Operating profit, as reported   $ 199,431     $ 163,954          
Operating margin, as reported     15.8 %      14.0 %         
                     
Rationalization charges           473          
Acquisition related costs     3,658       3,076          
Operating profit, as adjusted   $ 203,089     $ 167,503          
Operating margin, as adjusted     16.1 %      14.3 %         
                     
Share-based compensation     3,135       3,727          
Depreciation and amortization     32,100       30,499          
EBITDA, as adjusted   $ 238,324     $ 201,729       18.1 %
EBITDA margin, as adjusted     18.8 %      17.3        
                     
Sales change period over period     96,320                
EBITDA, as adjusted, change period over period     36,595                
Incremental EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in sales     38.0              
                     
† Acquisition related costs include corporate level adjustments as well as segment operating adjustments.
                     


TopBuild Corp.            
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)            
(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)            
             
    Three Months Ended March 31, 
    2023   2022
Gross Profit Reconciliation            
             
Net sales   $ 1,265,238     $ 1,168,918  
             
Gross profit, as reported   $ 370,215     $ 331,201  
             
Acquisition related costs           121  
Gross profit, as adjusted   $ 370,215     $ 331,322  
             
Gross margin, as reported     29.3     28.3
Gross margin, as adjusted     29.3     28.3
             
Selling, General and Administrative Expense Reconciliation            
             
Selling, general, and administrative expense, as reported   $ 170,784     $ 167,247  
             
Rationalization charges           473  
Acquisition related costs     3,658       2,955  
Selling, general, and administrative expense, as adjusted   $ 167,126     $ 163,819  
             
Operating Profit Reconciliation            
             
Operating profit, as reported   $ 199,431     $ 163,954  
             
Rationalization charges           473  
Acquisition related costs     3,658       3,076  
Operating profit, as adjusted   $ 203,089     $ 167,503  
             
Operating margin, as reported     15.8     14.0
Operating margin, as adjusted     16.1     14.3
             
Income Per Common Share Reconciliation            
             
Income before income taxes, as reported   $ 183,315     $ 152,672  
             
Rationalization charges           473  
Acquisition related costs     3,658       3,076  
Income before income taxes, as adjusted     186,973       156,221  
             
Tax rate at 26.0%     (48,613 )     (40,617 )
Income, as adjusted   $ 138,360     $ 115,604  
             
Income per common share, as adjusted   $ 4.36     $ 3.50  
             
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding     31,713,239       33,042,490  
             


TopBuild Corp.            
Same Branch and Acquisition Metrics (Unaudited)            
(dollars in thousands)            
             
    Three Months Ended March 31, 
    2023   2022
Net sales            
Same branch:            
Installation   $ 752,245     $ 676,693  
Specialty Distribution     558,375       543,862  
Eliminations     (60,227 )     (51,637 )
Total same branch     1,250,393       1,168,918  
             
Acquisitions (a):            
Installation   $ 14,845     $  
Total acquisitions     14,845        
Total   $ 1,265,238     $ 1,168,918  
             
EBITDA, as adjusted            
Same branch   $ 236,775     $ 201,729  
Acquisitions (a)     1,549        
Total   $ 238,324     $ 201,729  
             
EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of sales            
Same branch (b)     18.9      
Acquisitions (c)     10.4      
Total (d)     18.8     17.3
             
As Adjusted Incremental EBITDA, as a percentage of change in sales            
Same branch (e)     43.0      
Acquisitions (c)     10.4      
Total (f)     38.0      
             
(a) Represents current year impact of acquisitions in their first twelve months            
(b) Same branch metric, as adjusted, as a percentage of same branch sales            
(c) Acquired metric, as adjusted, as a percentage of acquired sales            
(d) Total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of total sales            
(e) Change in same branch EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in same branch sales      
(f) Change in total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in total sales            
             


TopBuild Corp.              
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)              
(in thousands)              
               
    Three Months Ended March 31,   
    2023   2022  
Net income, as reported   $ 135,870   $ 114,711  
Adjustments to arrive at EBITDA, as adjusted:              
Interest expense and other, net     16,116     11,282  
Income tax expense     47,445     37,961  
Depreciation and amortization     32,100     30,499  
Share-based compensation     3,135     3,727  
Rationalization charges         473  
Acquisition related costs     3,658     3,076  
EBITDA, as adjusted   $ 238,324   $ 201,729  
               


TopBuild Corp.                            
Acquisition Adjusted Net Sales (Unaudited)                            
(in thousands)                            
  2022   2023   Trailing Twelve Months Ended
  Q2   Q3   Q4   Q1   March 31, 2023
Net Sales $ 1,274,285   $ 1,300,998   $ 1,264,543   $ 1,265,238   $ 5,105,064
Acquisitions proforma adjustment †   15,575     17,576     18,279     6,187     57,617
Net sales, acquisition adjusted $ 1,289,860   $ 1,318,574   $ 1,282,822   $ 1,271,425   $ 5,162,681
                             
                             
† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches                      
                             


TopBuild Corp.            
2023 Estimated Adjusted EBITDA Range (Unaudited)          
(in millions)            
             
  Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2023  
    Low     High  
Estimated net income $ 445.0     521.0  
Adjustments to arrive at estimated EBITDA, as adjusted:          
Interest expense and other, net   67.0     63.0  
Income tax expense   157.0     183.0  
Depreciation and amortization   129.0     125.0  
Share-based compensation   15.0     13.0  
Acquisition related costs   7.0     5.0  
Estimated EBITDA, as adjusted $ 820.0   $ 910.0  
             
   
             


