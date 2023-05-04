Global Infusion Pump Market to Reach USD 19.43 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Rising Prevalence of Chronic Illness

Reports And Data

The global infusion pump market size was USD 9.72 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 19.43 Billion in 2032, and register a rapid revenue CAGR of 8%

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Infusion Pump Market generated a revenue of USD 9.72 Billion in 2022 and is expected to expand to USD 19.43 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a rapid Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8% during the forecast period. The market growth is primarily driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the growing elderly population, and advancements in infusion pump technology. Infusion pumps are medical devices that deliver fluids such as nutrients, medications, and other solutions directly into the circulatory system of patients.

Moreover, the rising incidence of chronic illnesses like diabetes, cancer, and Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs) is contributing to the market's revenue growth. Infusion pumps are extensively used to treat numerous diseases because they allow for precise and regulated medication or therapy delivery. The increasing demand for at-home medical care is also expected to drive market revenue growth, as there is a rising need for portable and user-friendly infusion pumps that can be used in home settings. This trend towards individualized and patient-centered treatment is expected to continue growing, particularly for patients requiring long-term therapy or those residing in rural areas with limited access to medical facilities.

Additionally, the market revenue growth is also being driven by the increasing use of ambulatory infusion pumps. These pumps are small and portable, allowing patients to receive infusion therapy while carrying out their daily activities. Ambulatory infusion pumps are used for several purposes such as chemotherapy, pain management, and enteral feeding. The benefits of shorter hospital stays, better patient comfort, and cost savings make ambulatory infusion pumps an attractive choice for patients and healthcare providers alike.

Despite these factors, there are certain limitations that could hinder market revenue growth. The high cost of infusion pumps, concerns about the safety and efficacy of infusion therapy, and the availability of other treatment options are significant factors that could restrain market growth.

Strategic development:

Braun made public in September 2021 its acquisition of MRK Medical Consultants, which is a prominent supplier of anesthesia and pain management services in the United States.

ICU Medical revealed in July 2021 that it had acquired Pursuit Vascular, a medical device company devoted to enhancing vascular access for patients receiving hemodialysis.

In February 2021, Smiths Medical introduced its latest wireless syringe infusion pump, the Medfusion® 4000, which enables the remote administration of drugs and monitoring of patients.

Competitive Landscape:

The infusion pump market is highly competitive, with numerous players operating within the space. Some of the major players in this market include Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Smiths Medical, ICU Medical, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Medtronic plc, Hospira Inc. (a subsidiary of Pfizer Inc.), Becton, Dickinson and Company, and Moog Inc.

To maintain their market share, major players in this industry are focusing on product innovation, technological advancements, and strategic collaborations. These companies invest heavily in research and development to enhance their product offerings and provide better solutions to their customers. For example, Smiths Medical launched its Medfusion® 4000 wireless syringe infusion pump in February 2021, which enables remote drug administration and patient monitoring.

While there are numerous players in the infusion pump market, a few key players dominate the industry. These key players include Medtronic, Becton, Dickinson and Company, and Baxter International. These companies hold a significant market share due to their extensive product portfolio, strong brand recognition, and global presence.

In conclusion, the infusion pump market is highly competitive, with numerous players competing for market share. Major players in this industry are focused on product innovation, technological advancements, and strategic collaborations to maintain their position and enhance their offerings to customers.

In conclusion, the infusion pump market is growing rapidly due to rising demand for home healthcare, increasing geriatric population, and technological advancements in infusion pumps.

