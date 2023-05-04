TAIWAN, May 4 - President Tsai meets Japan's LDP Youth Division Director Suzuki Norikazu

On the morning of May 4, President Tsai Ing-wen met with a delegation led by Suzuki Norikazu, member of the Japanese House of Representatives and director of the Youth Division of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). In remarks, President Tsai said that a strong foundation for the Taiwan-Japan friendship has been built through exchanges across many sectors. She also expressed hope for continued cooperation so that we may achieve even more through our bilateral friendship and contribute further to global security, freedom, and prosperity.

A translation of President Tsai's remarks follows:

I want to extend a very warm welcome to the LDP Youth Division, which has once again organized a delegation to visit Taiwan. I still remember that last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some members of the delegation could only participate via videoconference. But this year the pandemic has subsided and Taiwan has eased restrictions, so I am delighted to meet you all here at the Presidential Office.

For many years the LDP Youth Division has promoted Taiwan-Japan exchanges in various areas, including mutual visits by young Taiwanese and Japanese to increase our youth engagement. In Taiwan we encourage young people to keep up with politics and get involved in public affairs. And we believe that youth participation in politics is a topic on which Taiwan and Japan can conduct in-depth exchanges. All of you here today are outstanding young politicians, and we look forward to having you visit Taiwan often to share your experiences with us.

A strong foundation for the Taiwan-Japan friendship has been built through exchanges across many sectors. During the pandemic, for example, Japan donated vaccines to Taiwan, while Taiwan provided face masks to Japan among other assistance, reflecting the cherished friendship that underlies our mutual support.

In addition to disease prevention, Taiwan and Japan both face challenges from natural disasters like earthquakes and extreme weather. Since Japan joined the Taiwan-US Global Cooperation and Training Framework in 2019, Taiwan and Japan have had more opportunities to share disaster prevention experiences. By learning from each other, we are enhancing our disaster relief and prevention systems and making our societies more resilient.

Taiwan and Japan are also important economic and trade partners. I want to take this opportunity to ask all of you to support Taiwan's participation in international organizations, so that Taiwan and Japan can work together to contribute more to global security, freedom, and prosperity.

In closing, I want to thank you all for visiting, taking concrete action to support Taiwan. Let us continue our cooperation to achieve even more through the Taiwan-Japan friendship.

Director Suzuki then delivered remarks, thanking President Tsai for making the time to meet with him and his delegation of LDP Youth Division and Junior Chamber International Japan members. Noting that about one year ago, when the COVID-19 pandemic was particularly severe, the LDP Youth Division sent a delegation to Taiwan, Director Suzuki said that as a result of that visit, political, economic, and civil society organization exchanges between our countries have become more frequent than before the outbreak of the pandemic. During that visit, he stated, some delegation members had to meet with the president via video, but this time, he is pleased that all members have made it to the Presidential Office to meet with President Tsai.

Director Suzuki said that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is turning into a long-term conflict with serious repercussions for the international situation, adding that under such circumstances, the issue of security guarantees has received greater attention. He further stated that issues such as security across the Taiwan Strait and peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region are not just of interest to Japan, but also of interest to Taiwan, and represent important challenges for both our countries.

Director Suzuki expressed his belief that in order to maintain our commitment to the ideals and systems of democracy and the rule of law, we cannot allow for the status quo to be changed through a unilateral use of force, so Taiwan and Japan must work together to send a message to the international community. He also mentioned that during their meeting in Japan last month, the foreign ministers of the G7 countries reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. Director Suzuki said that this is a diplomatic challenge which Japan must still continue to address, and that it will do its utmost to provide support in this area.

Director Suzuki emphasized that to maintain stability, economic growth, and development in the Indo-Pacific region, he and the Japanese government both wholeheartedly welcome Taiwan's accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). There are still many difficult negotiations ahead, he said, but the LDP Youth Division will do everything possible to provide assistance.

Director Suzuki also noted that the World Health Assembly (WHA) will convene this month. As Taiwan has valuable experience and knowledge from the COVID-19 pandemic which could be shared with other countries, Japan fully supports granting Taiwan WHA observer status.

Director Suzuki also mentioned that Japan's Kyoto Tachibana Senior High School Band performed in Taiwan last year on October 10. He said he was delighted to see young people from both of our countries interact, and that the LDP Youth Division will help promote future activities to foster even closer interaction between young people from Taiwan and Japan.

To close his remarks, Director Suzuki used Mandarin to deliver a message to the people of Taiwan on behalf of the LDP Youth Division, saying that Taiwan and the Taiwanese people are true friends of Japan and the Japanese people, and that they will continue their efforts to foster Taiwan-Japan friendship.

The visiting delegation also included Japanese House of Representatives Members Fujiwara Takashi, Nakasone Yasutaka, Nishino Daisuke, Yamaguchi Susumu, and Japanese House of Councillors Member Sato Kei. The delegation was accompanied to the Presidential Office by Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Taipei Office Chief Representative Izumi Hiroyasu.