Largest Generic (Drugs) Pharmaceutical Companies in the World (2023): A Comprehensive Analysis

Leading Generic Drug Manufacturers That Are Changing the Healthcare Industry

Generic drugs represent the bioequivalent of branded medicines with the same active ingredients and equivalent therapeutic effects. They also have similar risks, consequences, dosages, side effects, strengths, intended use, and route of administration. Generic drugs are relatively less expensive than branded drugs, as the production does not require extensive research. In addition to this, the production of these drugs does not involve the repetition of clinical and animal studies to measure the effectiveness and safety of the medicine. They offer precise results and high results. Consequently, generic drugs are extensively utilized across the globe.

How Big is the Generic Drugs Market:

โ€ข ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ข๐ณ๐ž ๐•๐š๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ: US$ 343.6 Billion

โ€ข ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ–: US$ 460.5 Billion

โ€ข ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐‘๐š๐ญ๐ž: CAGR of 6.83%

โ€ข ๐๐š๐ฌ๐ž ๐˜๐ž๐š๐ซ ๐Ž๐Ÿ ๐„๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง: 2022

โ€ข ๐‡๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐š๐ญ๐š: 2017-2022

โ€ข ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐จ๐: 2023-2028

๐†๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ฎ๐ ๐ฌ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ:

The expanding geriatric population and the growing prevalence of diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases are primarily driving the generic drugs market. Additionally, the rising number of pharma companies and medical stores and the launch of various favorable policies by government bodies across countries to reduce healthcare costs and offer quality healthcare facilities that are accessible to all are further bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the increasing number of smokers and alcohol, on account of hectic work schedules, sedentary lifestyles, and changing dietary patterns, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, the low production cost of generic medicines that do not involve the repetition of clinical and animal studies to measure the effectiveness and safety of the medicine, extensive investments in R&D activities, and continuous technological advancements are positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, leading manufacturers are focusing on partnership strategies to develop new products, which is projected to fuel the generic drugs market in the coming years.

Top 10 Generic Drugs Companies:

โ€ข Pfizer Inc.

โ€ข Novartis AG

โ€ข Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

โ€ข Fresenius SE & Co.

โ€ข Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

โ€ข Mylan N.V.

โ€ข Lupin Limited

โ€ข Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

โ€ข Aurobindo Pharma Limited

โ€ข Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited

