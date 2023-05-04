Largest Generic (Drugs) Pharmaceutical Companies in the World (2023): A Comprehensive Analysis

Generic Drugs Companies

Leading Generic Drug Manufacturers That Are Changing the Healthcare Industry

Generic drugs represent the bioequivalent of branded medicines with the same active ingredients and equivalent therapeutic effects. They also have similar risks, consequences, dosages, side effects, strengths, intended use, and route of administration. Generic drugs are relatively less expensive than branded drugs, as the production does not require extensive research. In addition to this, the production of these drugs does not involve the repetition of clinical and animal studies to measure the effectiveness and safety of the medicine. They offer precise results and high results. Consequently, generic drugs are extensively utilized across the globe.

How Big is the Generic Drugs Market:

• 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐: US$ 343.6 Billion

• 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖: US$ 460.5 Billion

• 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐚𝐭𝐞: CAGR of 6.83%

• 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐎𝐟 𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: 2022

• 𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚: 2017-2022

• 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝: 2023-2028

𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The expanding geriatric population and the growing prevalence of diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases are primarily driving the generic drugs market. Additionally, the rising number of pharma companies and medical stores and the launch of various favorable policies by government bodies across countries to reduce healthcare costs and offer quality healthcare facilities that are accessible to all are further bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the increasing number of smokers and alcohol, on account of hectic work schedules, sedentary lifestyles, and changing dietary patterns, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, the low production cost of generic medicines that do not involve the repetition of clinical and animal studies to measure the effectiveness and safety of the medicine, extensive investments in R&D activities, and continuous technological advancements are positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, leading manufacturers are focusing on partnership strategies to develop new products, which is projected to fuel the generic drugs market in the coming years.

Top 10 Generic Drugs Companies:

• Pfizer Inc.

• Novartis AG

• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Fresenius SE & Co.

• Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

• Mylan N.V.

• Lupin Limited

• Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Aurobindo Pharma Limited

• Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited

