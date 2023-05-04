Limpopo Women And Youth Empowerment Leaders Increase Efficiency After Graduating From Skills Development Program
More than 100 community developers graduated from the Tools for Life skills development in Polokwane, Limpopo in order to tackle the devastating social issues.
These courses made it possible for me to deal with everything that I come across in life and challenges are no longer difficult”POLOKWANE, LIMPOPO, SOUTH AFRICA, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, more than 100 community developers from various sectors graduated from the Tools for Life skills development in Polokwane, Limpopo in order to tackle the devastating social issues that have affected many in their communities, especially women and youth. Deeply concerned by the rise in unemployment, substance abuse and domestic cases against women, the Deputy Director of Women and Youth Empowerment in the Department of Social Department called for a provincial wide empowerment drive and was solicited the services of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers.
After going through life changing training, they now graduated and joined the ranks of empowered community leaders dedicated to creating better living conditions in their communities.
In attendance were officials and staff from the Department of Social Development, their beneficiaries, Women and Youth Empowerment and several NGO’s– all eager to finally play their part in improving their community out of the devastating effects of GBV, Drug abuse, Unemployment and more.
In opening graduation ceremony, Tshepo Modiba of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers said, “What we are here to accomplish today is to officiate empowered leaders who will go out there and make a difference and arrest the decay that has affected our communities”.
“Our community and skills development program is known for equipping individuals with practical life skills they can use to improve their lives and communities,” added Tshepo.
The Deputy Director of Women and Youth Empowerment who was very thrilled to finally graduate and bring this program to her community, excitedly said “Running this program has been amazing and very beneficial to the department. I have seen changes in my colleagues. I trained my own team on the Tools for Life so they could use this knowledge to assist the youth and woman when they need help. I observed their application of the information and I saw great results.”
According to the Deputy Director, most of the youth in her community that has attended this training have now found employment. “I am excited to keep training our youth on the Tools for Life and bringing change,” added the Deputy Director.
One of the new graduates, who runs a community center also expressed joy at graduating and said “These courses really helped me organize my center and all the different parts of it. After my staff did these courses we had success with the children we assist after school. They started doing really well with their studies and we now have more students. These courses made it possible for me to deal with everything that I come across in life and challenges are no longer difficult to resolve.”
An NPO owner also said “Since I studied the Tools for Life, my organization has improved a lot. I run an NPO and the whole environment has gotten better since I started using these solutions. I feel like I am making it and I owe my success to these courses.”
According to Tshepo, the Scientology Volunteer Ministers have been providing free skills development training in an effort to assist people rebuild and have the right knowledge to tackle life after the devastating pandemic. “The Tools for Life Skills program was written by L. Ron Hubbard and equips people with various skills to tackle life’s daily problems.”
They claim to have trained over 15’000 South Africans on their program and are looking forward to empowering thousands more.
