Bone Cancer Treatment Market Trends 2023: Rise in Bone Cancer Patient Expected to Reach USD 1.8 Billion by 2031

Major factors that drive growth of the market are increase in bone cancer patient. Bone cancer is occurring in adults, children and teenagers as well.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bone cancer is a rare type of cancer that affects the bone tissue. There are several types of bone cancer, but the most common one is called osteosarcoma. Treatment options for bone cancer include surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy. Surgery involves removing the cancerous tissue and possibly nearby bone tissue as well. Chemotherapy uses drugs to kill cancer cells, while radiation therapy uses high-energy radiation to destroy cancer cells. The specific treatment plan for bone cancer depends on the type of cancer, its stage, and the patient's overall health. Early diagnosis and treatment are important for a better prognosis.

The global bone cancer treatment market is analyzed across type, end-use industry, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Depending on drug type, the bone cancer treatment market analysis is divided into immunotherapy & targeted therapy and chemotherapy. The immunotherapy & targeted therapy segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this throughout the forecast period, owing to identification of molecular targets of cancer cells and less harmful effects on health.

The bone cancer treatment market was valued at $1.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 -

Advaxis Inc.

CancerVax, Inc.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc.

Isofol Medical Ab

Pfizer Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Gradalis Inc.

Hikma Pharmaceutical PLC

QSAM Biosciences, Inc.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

• By type, the osteosarcoma segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

• By drug type, the immunotherapy & targeted therapy segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

• Depending on distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment was the highest contributor in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• Region wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2021, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

