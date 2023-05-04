BrightPoint LLC, an 8(a) Joint Venture Between Buchanan & Edwards (BE) and i3, Awarded FBI Subject Matter Expert (SME) IDIQ Contract Vehicle

Multi-award IDIQ contract vehicle, FBI Subject Matter Expert (SME), awarded to BrightPoint LLC, a joint venture between Buchanan & Edwards and i3

WASHINGTON, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BrightPoint LLC, an 8(a) joint venture between i3 and Buchanan & Edwards (BE), has been awarded a 5-year, multi-award, IDIQ contract vehicle, providing operational intelligence and analytics Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) to assist the FBI and enhance the Bureau's ability to perform its overall mission. The contract will ensure the delivery of multiple technical capabilities to include data collection and analysis, intelligence interviewing and training, project implementation and management, and policy and program development.

"We're very grateful for the opportunity to provide specialized operational intelligence expertise across such a breadth of unique technical areas," said Nick Nguyen, managing member of BrightPoint. "Through this joint venture, BrightPoint will be able to deploy industry-leading IT and operational analytic solutions with the support and experience of two well-established and well-respected companies."

BrightPoint combines over thirty years of experience supporting federal customers and ensuring delivery on critical missions. Both BE and i3 bring a proven track record of providing high quality solutions and services in support of the FBI and share core values focused on supporting national security.

"BrightPoint is committed to solving customer challenges by assembling industry leading teams who are dedicated to bringing unique talents and technical experience to each customer engagement." says Mohamed Elansary, CGO at BE. "We've combined the best of both companies to provide operational support to the FBI's mission." Whether it's helping law enforcement leverage data analytics to find a needle in a haystack or applying the latest tradecraft in support of challenging intelligence missions, BP delivers top tier personnel, solutions, and services that positively impact client missions.

About BrightPoint

BrightPoint LLC incorporates both the agile flexibility of a small business with the broad range of talent and experience available at a top-tier IT services firm. The result is the ability to help customers adjust to changing mission requirements by using high-quality, cost-effective, and innovative solutions that deliver success and exceed expectations.

