Ellevate Network, the largest community of women+ at work, names Jameela Jamil as 2023 International Woman of Change

Ellevate Network, the largest community of women+ at work will honor actress and advocate Jameela Jamil as the 2023 International Woman of Change at the Mobilize Women Awards & Cocktail Reception in New York City on June 6th.

The Mobilize Women Awards & Cocktail Reception will be held on Tuesday, June 6th at 6 PM Eastern at the Prince George Ballroom in New York, located at 15 East 27th Street. Jameela will be accepting the award virtually.

Jameela Jamil is an actress, advocate, host and founder of I-Weigh. Jameela was first seen on American television starring as Tahani in Mike Schur's Golden Globe-nominated NBC sitcom The Good Place, opposite Ted Danson and Kristen Bell. In 2022, Jameela joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where she originated the first on-screen role of the Marvel villain Titania in the series She Hulk: Attorney at Law, currently streaming on Disney+. She also joined the cast of DC Comics animated feature film DC League of Super-Pets voicing the role of Wonder Woman, as well as the Star Trek spinoff series Star Trek: Prodigy voicing the role of Ensign Asencia, streaming on Paramount+. In November 2022, she joined the cast of Peacock's comedy series Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin in the role of up-and-coming pop star Gisela, which got picked up for a second season. Earlier this year, Jameela was a guest star in Poker Face, a murder mystery series directed by Rian Johnson currently streaming on Peacock. Most recently, she launched Bad Dates, an original SmartLess Media podcast series which she hosts and produces in partnership with Amazon Music and Wondery. The hilarious podcast debuted at #1 on the Apple Podcast Comedy Charts.

Off-screen, Jameela is a powerful mental health advocate. In 2018, Jameela launched a movement and allyship platform called I Weigh—a platform and community of change makers who come together to share ideas, experiences and ultimately mobilize activism; exploring social issues that stem from mental health to climate change to the representation of marginalized groups. In April 2020, the I Weigh with Jameela Jamil podcast launched with Earwolf in which Jameela speaks to a variety of thought-leaders, performers, activists, influencers, and friends about their own experiences and stories with their mental health.

"I am so honored and grateful to be recognized with Ellevate's Woman Of Change Award by an organization that has done such incredible work to foster the progress of gender equality and inclusion," said Jamil. "It is imperative that we continue to elevate women's voices and champion the most underrepresented groups in our communities. That is what we aim to do at I Weigh and what I am so happy to see being done through the Ellevate Network of women."

"We couldn't be more thrilled to honor Jameela Jamil as International Woman of Change at this year's Mobilize Women," said Maricella Hererra, CEO of Ellevate Network. "Jameela is an incredible advocate for disability rights, LGBTQ+ rights, body positivity, and her work around social justice. She represents everything we fight for here at Ellevate, and we can't wait to thank her for the work she does for inclusion."

This event will help Ellevate kickoff its 7th Annual Mobilize Women Summit, which will be a completely free and accessible virtual experience the next day, on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

The Mobilize Women Awards & Cocktail Reception supports Breaking Ground's housing development work, a nonprofit that provides affordable housing for homeless and low-income New Yorkers. Those interested can purchase a ticket here or email corporate@ellevatenetwork.com to reserve a table.

Ellevate would like to thank all sponsors involved in this year's Mobilize Women, RBC Wealth Management, Accenture, Alliant, SunCommon, ABA, Diageo, DTCC, NFP, New York Life, Mamava, Tend Academy, WE Magazine for Women, Women of Wisdom Magazine, and Satyn Magazine.

