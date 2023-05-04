CJF Bursary for BIPOC Journalism Student Awarded

TORONTO, May 4, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) is proud to announce that Crystal Greene, an Anishinaabekwe journalist born in Winnipeg and finishing her studies at the University of King's College, Halifax, will receive the 2023 CJF Bursary for BIPOC Journalism Students.

The $5,000 bursary, first awarded last year, aims to support racialized journalism students who have historically been underrepresented in the journalism industry. It is funded by Media Profile , an independent Canadian public relations firm.

Last year's recipient, Tobin Ng, praised the bursary. "As an emerging journalist, receiving the inaugural CJF Bursary for BIPOC Journalism Students was such a meaningful affirmation of my work," says Ng, now a Chawkers editorial fellow at The Walrus. "I'll never forget how it felt to attend the CJF Awards and be surrounded by journalists whom I've always looked up to, knowing that I had a place and a future in the industry."

This year's recipient, Greene, is completing her Bachelor of Journalism, following which she plans to return to Winnipeg and pursue a career researching and reporting Indigenous stories, either with an Indigenous news outlet or in a traditional newsroom where, she says, "There is great need for our perspective."

For her part, CJF president and Executive Director Natalie Turvey says: "We are thrilled to support BIPOC journalism students like Crystal navigate the final stages of their studies and the early days of their careers with the aim of bringing new perspectives and talent to our industry. Representation of a broad range of voices and stories in the media has never been more important, and we know that this bursary can help make a difference in the early stages of a career."

About The Canadian Journalism Foundation

Founded in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business people, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

About Media Profile

Media Profile is a full-service public relations and creative agency based in Toronto. As Canada's largest employee-owned agency, Media Profile sparks conversations with relevance and curiosity. Media Profile is proudly independent and represents a range of clients from top international brands to Indigenous governments and not-for-profit organizations.

