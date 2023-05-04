Cybrary for Teams Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

Google Cloud Marketplace users now have access to critical cybersecurity skill development and training resources.

Cybrary, the leading cybersecurity skills development platform, today announced the launch of Cybrary for Teams on Google Cloud Marketplace. This partnership allows cybersecurity teams to access critical skill development and training resources directly through Google Cloud.

Cybrary for Teams, a workforce development solution hosted on Google Cloud, empowers organizations to develop and retain skilled cybersecurity talent. With a content library covering a complete curriculum of in-depth topics and specialized skills, Cybrary's centralized, affordable platform offers remarkable value compared to other training options. Now available in the Google Cloud Marketplace, customers can access a turnkey solution aimed at providing organizations with the necessary knowledge, skills, and abilities to defend against the threats they face every day. Through a combination of industry certification preparation programs and hands-on threat-informed simulation, aligned to leading frameworks such as NIST / NICE and MITRE ATT&CK, organizations can continuously train, map, and evaluate the skills and competencies of their team.

"As a platform hosted on Google Cloud, we are thrilled to announce that Cybrary for Teams will be available for purchase on Google Cloud Marketplace," said Cybrary CEO Kevin Hanes. "Through streamlined billing and procurement processes, it will now be easier than ever for organizations to deliver training to their cybersecurity teams and further secure their environments. When you have two companies that share a passion for cybersecurity and education, there is a lot of opportunity for innovation. Google Cloud's best-in-class cloud technology and the alignment of our organization's values make this partnership a great fit."

"Cybersecurity experts require continual access to skill development and training resources," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GMT Programs, Google Cloud. "Bringing Cybrary for Teams to Google Cloud Marketplace, demonstrates Cybrary's commitment to providing organizations with the technologies needed to both develop and retain skilled cybersecurity talent."

Cybrary is a global platform that supports over 3.5 million professionals in their cybersecurity skills development journey. Delivering this level of critical training requires fast, scalable virtualization solutions to keep learners up to date with content on the latest threats that builds hands-on, mission-ready skills, all while ensuring an operational platform uptime. Google Cloud's technology helps make this a reality. You can learn more about Cybrary for Teams and view the marketplace listing here.

About Cybrary

Cybrary is the industry-leading professional development platform that provides the right training at the right time to fully equip cybersecurity professionals at every stage in their careers. Cybrary's threat-informed training, advanced assessment capabilities, and certification preparation help industry professionals build the skills and knowledge to confidently mitigate the threats their organizations face and bridge the persistent cybersecurity skills gap. Cybrary enables more than 3.5 million learners, from individuals to service providers and government agencies to Fortune 1000 organizations, to be ready to respond in the fight against constantly evolving cybersecurity threats. For more information on Cybrary's offerings, visit www.cybrary.it.

