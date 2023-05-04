Submit Release
/R E P E A T -- MEDIA INVITATION - Annual Public Meeting of ADM Aéroports de Montréal/

MONTRÉAL, May 1, 2023 /CNW/ - ADM Aéroports de Montréal invites media representatives to its annual public meeting. On this occasion, Danielle Laberge, Chair of the Board of Directors, Philippe Rainville, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ginette Maillé, Chief Financial Officer, will present a review of activities as well as the audited financial results of the Corporation for fiscal 2022.

This public meeting will be held in person at the Espace 4 of PHI Centre.

PHI Centre
315, Saint-Paul Street West
Montreal, Quebec, H2Y 2A3 

Please note that a press briefing in person will follow the meeting. Media representatives interested in participating must confirm their attendance at affaires.publiques@admtl.com

Reminder

WHAT:

ADM Aéroports de Montréal Annual Public Meeting


WHEN:

Thursday, May 4, 2023, 10 a.m.


WHERE:

Espace 4 at PHI Centre


RSVP (press briefing)

No later than 9:30 a.m. on May 4 to affaires.publiques@admtl.com


