The AmeriFlex Group® Launches Proprietary, High-Tech Solution to Support Advisors in Delivering Customized Financial Planning Services

LAS VEGAS, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The AmeriFlex Group®, a rapidly growing, advisor-owned hybrid RIA that puts financial planning first, today announced the launch of AmeriFlex Premier+, a proprietary, high-tech financial planning solution that equips advisors to deliver an elevated service experience and helps clients envision the outcome of their planning goals, thereby empowering them to make more informed financial decisions.

This automated, all-in-one planning solution generates a series of "what-if" scenarios reflecting transitional situations clients face throughout their lives: retirement, purchase or sale of a home or business, divorce or loss of a loved one. It offers advisors the ability to provide customized service without the expense, effort and complexities of building and maintaining a transitional wealth planning platform on their own.

Thomas Goodson, AmeriFlex CEO and Founder, says, "AmeriFlex Premier+ is an innovation that answers a real need. For advisors, it's a cost-effective and scalable solution that drives personalized planning guidance across a diverse client base. For clients, we've built a 'bridge' to easily envision the outcome of their planning goals."

A select group of AmeriFlex advisors with clients across the wealth spectrum have participated in a soft rollout, using the program in both virtual and in-person meetings with impressive results. AmeriFlex's Chief Planning Officer, Hannah Buschbom, CFP®, CDFA®, CFF®, says, "Financial planning is about possibilities. From mass-affluent to ultra-high-net-worth, AmeriFlex Premier+ offers clients at all levels an effective, real-time tool to help inform those life-altering decisions that can resonate through the years."

