Rashmi Rao Joins USC4AM Futures Council in Partnership with World Economic Forum

TROY, Mich., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USC4AM, WEF and rcubed | ventures have announced the appointment of Rashmi Rao, Founder and Principal at rcubed | ventures, as a Founding Fellow in the USC4AM Futures Council, in partnership with the World Economic Forum.

The USC4AM Futures Council will participate in the WEF Futures Council and will be committed to providing insights on the fourth industrial revolution, topical manufacturing challenges, emerging issues and how current/future policy is impacting industry to shape the future of US manufacturing.

Rao will leverage her expertise in intelligent automation and robotics, advanced manufacturing technology, and re-shoring to shape the future of US manufacturing towards a more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable future. With over 20 years of entrepreneurial experience across various industries, Rao has built and launched innovative products and businesses generating over $500M in revenue at companies such as Qualcomm, Apple, Samsung and Philips. Rao has been recognized for her numerous contributions to tech and business, including induction to the Women in Technology Hall of Fame by WITI and she is constantly seeking new ways to drive change and impact people's lives and our planet positively through technology.

Commenting on her appointment, Rao said, " As the world navigates an increasingly uncertain global geopolitical landscape, economic resilience, and supply chain diversification and deglobalization have become matters of national priority. This is evidenced by the $369 Billion USD Inflation Reduction Act, the $53 Billion USD CHIPS and Science Act. However there continues to be a massive gap in skilled labor with almost 2 million unfulfilled manufacturing roles in the U.S. today. I am excited to work with the USC4AM Futures Council and the World Economic Forum to bring my experience and drive focus on innovative, sustainable manufacturing and building a robust, future-prepared workforce."

Cynthia Hutchinson, CEO of USC4AM, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Rashmi Rao to the USC4AM Futures Council as a Founding Fellow in partnership with the World Economic Forum. Advancing manufacturing automation and efficiency, has been a catalyst for many U.S. inflection points and we believe that her expertise in scaling global companies and teams, building tech and innovation, and product management will be invaluable in driving forward the mission of the council. We look forward to working with her to shape the future of US manufacturing."

About rcubed | ventures:

rcubed | ventures is the dedicated division of rcubed inc. that invests in entrepreneurs and start-ups transforming industries through advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, and more. Their mission is to help entrepreneurs build great companies that will impact the world positively.

About USC4AM:

The US Center for Advanced Manufacturing is a non-profit organization dedicated to accelerating public-private partnerships focused on US manufacturing innovation and competitiveness. USC4AM convenes industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders to develop solutions that address the most pressing challenges facing the manufacturing industry today.

About World Economic Forum:

The World Economic Forum is an international organization committed to improving the state of the world by engaging business, political, academic, and other leaders of society to shape global, regional, and industry agendas. The Forum focuses on public-private cooperation and is committed to areas such as global health, climate change, fourth industrial revolution, economic growth, and education. The organization hosts an annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, bringing together over 2,500 top business and political leaders to discuss critical issues facing the world.

