VN spends $21.1 billion to import phones, components in 2022

VIETNAM, May 4 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam spent over US$21.1 billion in 2022 to import mobile phones and components, a decrease of 1.6 per cent from 2021, accounting for 5.9 per cent of the country’s total import turnover.

The figure was announced in the 2022 Vietnam Import-Export Report released by the Ministry of Industry and Trade late last week.

Imports of phones and components of the FDI sector reached $20.1 billion, down 0.9 per cent from 2021.

Meanwhile, imports from Korea and China accounted for the majority of the country’s imports related to phones and components. The import turnover from Korea and China accounted for 92.6 per cent of the total import turnover of this commodity group.

In 2022, Việt Nam’s import of CBU (completely built units) phones reached a turnover of $3.5 billion, up 10.5 per cent compared to 2021, accounting for 16.6 per cent of the import turnover of phones and components.

Apple, Samsung, Oppo, and Xiaomi phones were the most favoured brands, accounting for 93.4 per cent. iPhone imports saw the most significant growth rising 46 per cent to $1.16 billion. Samsung phones came in second at $940 million and Oppo came in third at $442 million.

Also in 2022, imports of phone components stood at over $17.6 billion, down 3.7 per cent compared to 2021.

The report also announced that the number of domestically-produced phones reached 210.5 million, a slide of 9.1 per cent compared to 2021. The production value of phone components reached VNĐ663 trillion, up 15.1 per cent against 2021.

According to the report, exports of phones and components reached a turnover of $58 billion, an increase of 0.8 per cent against 2021, and accounted for 15.6 per cent of the country’s total export turnover. Export turnover of FDI enterprises reached $57.8 billion, an increase of 1.4 per cent from 2021, accounting for 99.7 per cent of this commodity group.

It was reported that exports of CBU phones reached $33.3 billion, up 0.7 per cent compared to 2021, accounting for 57.4 per cent of the total export turnover of this commodity group. Exports of Samsung phones earned over $31.4 billion, accounting for 95 per cent of the country’s total export turnover of CBU phones.

Meanwhile, exports of phone components and accessories also reached over $24.7 billion, up 1 per cent compared to 2021.

Last year, the key export markets for mobile phones and components were China, the US, the EU, Korea, UAE, and Hong Kong (China). Mainland China is Viet Nam's largest export market with a turnover of $16.3 billion, up 7.1 per cent compared to 2021. It was followed by the US market with a turnover of $11.9 billion. VNS