Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 18, 2023

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, China, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (“Atour” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ATAT), a leading hospitality and lifestyle company in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter 2023 on Thursday, May 18, 2023, before the U.S. markets open.

The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern time on Thursday, May 18, 2023 (or 8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on the same day). Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: Atour First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call Pre-registration Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI335410124b26475998663da79bea6c57

All participants must pre-register this conference call using the link provided above. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.



Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.yaduo.com, and a replay of the webcast will be available following the session.

About Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT) is a leading hospitality and lifestyle company in China, with a distinct portfolio of lifestyle hotel brands. Atour is the leading upper midscale hotel chain in China and is the first Chinese hotel chain to develop a scenario-based retail business. Atour is committed to bringing innovations to China’s hospitality industry and building new lifestyle brands around hotel offerings.

For more information, please visit https://ir.yaduo.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited

Email: ir@yaduo.com

Piacente Financial Communications

Email: Atour@tpg-ir.com

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677



