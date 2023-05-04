XPO Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

/EIN News/ -- Revenue growth to $1.9 billion, and diluted EPS of $0.15

Adjusted diluted EPS of $0.56, up 22% year-over-year

Highest first quarter LTL service quality in over a decade

GREENWICH, Conn. , May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO) today announced its financial results for the first quarter 2023. Revenue increased to $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared with $1.89 billion for the same period in 2022.

Mario Harik, chief executive officer of XPO, said, “We delivered a solid quarter in a challenging environment for freight transportation, reporting 22% growth in adjusted diluted EPS and 14% growth in adjusted EBITDA.”

“In North American LTL, we grew year-over-year shipments per day in the quarter, and achieved more growth in April versus March, outperforming seasonality. Demand remains soft, with a negative impact on tonnage, but we’re actively reducing our operating costs, while continuing to invest capital to meet the long-term needs of our customers. Importantly, we’re gaining profitable market share, propelled by our highest service quality in over a decade. By elevating service and operational excellence, we’re creating more opportunity for yield growth over time. This is a key pillar of our LTL 2.0 plan.”

Harik continued, “The significant potential within XPO is attracting the best talent in the LTL industry, as we accelerate the execution of our strategy. Wes Frye joined our board and is a member of our new Operational Excellence Committee. More recently, Dave Bates, a standout LTL operator, joined us as chief operating officer. The entire team is focused on delivering outsized returns in the years ahead.”

First Quarter Highlights

For the first quarter 2023, net income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders was $17 million, compared with $32 million for the same period in 2022. Operating income was $58 million for the first quarter, compared with $63 million for the same period in 2022, reflecting higher transaction costs related to the RXO spin-off. Diluted earnings from continuing operations per share were $0.15 for the first quarter, compared with $0.28 for the same period in 2022.

Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased to $65 million for the first quarter, compared with $53 million for the same period in 2022. Adjusted diluted earnings from continuing operations per share (“adjusted EPS”), a non-GAAP financial measure, increased to $0.56 for the first quarter, compared with $0.46 for the same period in 2022.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“adjusted EBITDA”), a non-GAAP financial measure, increased to $210 million for the first quarter, compared with $184 million for the same period in 2022.

The company generated $76 million of cash flow from operating activities in the quarter. Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, was a cash usage of $140 million, after $216 million of net capital expenditures.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures in this press release are provided in the attached financial tables.

Results by Business Segment

First Quarter 2023 Summary Segment Results Three months ended March 31, Revenue Operating Income (Loss) Adjusted EBITDA(1) (in millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 North American Less-Than-Truckload Segment $ 1,120 $ 1,107 $ 103 $ 112 $ 182 $ 186 European Transportation Segment 787 787 (3) 1 37 38 Corporate - - (42) (50) (9) (40) Total(2) $ 1,907 $ 1,894 $ 58 $ 63 $ 210 $ 184 (1) Reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA are provided in the attached financial tables (2) See the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section in this release

North American Less-Than-Truckload (LTL): The segment generated revenue of $1.12 billion for the first quarter 2023, compared with $1.11 billion for the same period in 2022. On a year-over-year basis, shipments per day increased 1.5%, tonnage per day decreased 1.8%, and yield, excluding fuel, increased 1.4%. Including fuel, yield increased 2.4%.



Operating income was $103 million for the first quarter 2023, compared with $112 million for the same period in 2022. The first quarter LTL adjusted operating ratio, a non-GAAP financial measure, was 89.6%, compared with 88.9% a year ago. This metric reflects a headwind of 110 basis points of incremental depreciation expense from increased capital investment in the business.



Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter 2023 was $182 million, compared with $186 million for the same period in 2022.





Operating income was $103 million for the first quarter 2023, compared with $112 million for the same period in 2022. The first quarter LTL adjusted operating ratio, a non-GAAP financial measure, was 89.6%, compared with 88.9% a year ago. This metric reflects a headwind of 110 basis points of incremental depreciation expense from increased capital investment in the business. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter 2023 was $182 million, compared with $186 million for the same period in 2022. European Transportation: The segment generated revenue of $787 million in each of the first quarters 2023 and 2022. On a constant currency basis, excluding the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange, first quarter 2023 revenue increased year-over-year by 6%.



The segment generated a first quarter 2023 operating loss of $3 million, compared with operating income of $1 million for the same period in 2022. The first quarter 2023 loss reflects $7 million of restructuring expense related to cost reduction actions. Adjusted EBITDA was $37 million for the first quarter 2023, compared with $38 million for the same period in 2022.

Conference Call

About XPO

XPO, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is one of the largest providers of asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) freight transportation in North America, with proprietary technology that moves goods efficiently through its network. Together with its business in Europe, XPO serves approximately 48,000 customers with 558 locations and 38,000 employees. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

As required by the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), we provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures contained in this press release to the most directly comparable measure under GAAP, which are set forth in the financial tables attached to this press release.

XPO’s non-GAAP financial measures in this press release include: adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“adjusted EBITDA”) on a consolidated basis and for corporate; adjusted EBITDA margin on a consolidated basis; adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders; adjusted diluted earnings from continuing operations per share (“adjusted EPS”); free cash flows; adjusted operating income for our North American less-than-truckload and European segments; adjusted operating ratio for our North American less-than-truckload segment; and constant currency revenue growth for our European Transportation segment.

We believe that the above adjusted financial measures facilitate analysis of our ongoing business operations because they exclude items that may not be reflective of, or are unrelated to, XPO and its business segments’ core operating performance, and may assist investors with comparisons to prior periods and assessing trends in our underlying businesses. Other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently, and therefore our measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should only be used as supplemental measures of our operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders and adjusted EPS include adjustments for transaction and integration costs, as well as restructuring costs and other adjustments as set forth in the attached tables. Transaction and integration adjustments are generally incremental costs that result from an actual or planned acquisition, divestiture or spin-off and may include transaction costs, consulting fees, stock-based compensation, retention awards, and internal salaries and wages (to the extent the individuals are assigned full-time to integration and transformation activities) and certain costs related to integrating and converging IT systems. Restructuring costs primarily relate to severance costs associated with business optimization initiatives. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and evaluating XPO’s and each business segment’s ongoing performance.

We believe that free cash flow is an important measure of our ability to repay maturing debt or fund other uses of capital that we believe will enhance stockholder value. We calculate free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations, less payment for purchases of property and equipment plus proceeds from sale of property and equipment. We believe that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin improve comparability from period to period by removing the impact of our capital structure (interest and financing expenses), asset base (depreciation and amortization), tax impacts and other adjustments as set out in the attached tables that management has determined are not reflective of core operating activities and thereby assist investors with assessing trends in our underlying businesses. We believe that adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders and adjusted EPS improve the comparability of our operating results from period to period by removing the impact of certain costs and gains that management has determined are not reflective of our core operating activities, including amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, transaction and integration costs, restructuring costs and other adjustments as set out in the attached tables. We believe that adjusted operating income and adjusted operating ratio improve the comparability of our operating results from period to period by removing the impact of certain transaction and integration costs and restructuring costs, as well as amortization expenses as set out in the attached tables. We believe that constant currency revenue growth improves the comparability of our revenue from period to period by adding foreign exchange rates to our reported revenue.

XPO, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Change % Revenue $ 1,907 $ 1,894 0.7% Salaries, wages and employee benefits 762 725 5.1% Purchased transportation 457 510 -10.4% Fuel, operating expenses and supplies 427 418 2.2% Operating taxes and licenses 15 16 -6.3% Insurance and claims 44 56 -21.4% Gains on sales of property and equipment (3) (1) 200.0% Depreciation and amortization expense 101 94 7.4% Transaction and integration costs 22 7 214.3% Restructuring costs 24 6 300.0% Operating income 58 63 -7.9% Other income (5) (14) -64.3% Interest expense 42 37 13.5% Income from continuing operations before income tax provision 21 40 -47.5% Income tax provision 4 8 -50.0% Income from continuing operations 17 32 -46.9% Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes (3) 456 -100.7% Net income attributable to XPO $ 14 $ 488 -97.1% Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders Continuing operations $ 17 $ 32 Discontinued operations (3) 456 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 14 $ 488 Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders Continuing operations $ 0.15 $ 0.28 Discontinued operations (0.02) 3.97 Basic earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $ 0.13 $ 4.25 Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders Continuing operations $ 0.15 $ 0.28 Discontinued operations (0.02) 3.94 Diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $ 0.13 $ 4.22 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding 116 115 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 116 116





XPO, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data) March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 309 $ 460 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $48 and $43, respectively 1,019 954 Other current assets 221 199 Current assets of discontinued operations 16 17 Total current assets 1,565 1,630 Long-term assets Property and equipment, net of $1,743 and $1,679 in accumulated depreciation, respectively 1,978 1,832 Operating lease assets 717 719 Goodwill 1,483 1,472 Identifiable intangible assets, net of $407 and $392 in accumulated amortization, respectively 396 407 Other long-term assets 209 209 Total long-term assets 4,783 4,639 Total assets $ 6,348 $ 6,269 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 505 $ 521 Accrued expenses 792 774 Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt 66 59 Short-term operating lease liabilities 110 107 Other current liabilities 58 30 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 15 16 Total current liabilities 1,546 1,507 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt 2,478 2,473 Deferred tax liability 307 319 Employee benefit obligations 92 93 Long-term operating lease liabilities 606 606 Other long-term liabilities 264 259 Total long-term liabilities 3,747 3,750 Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300 shares authorized; 116 and 115 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively - - Additional paid-in capital 1,252 1,238 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 10 (4) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (207) (222) Total equity 1,055 1,012 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,348 $ 6,269





XPO, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities of continuing operations Net income $ 14 $ 488 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes (3) 456 Income from continuing operations 17 32 Adjustments to reconcile income from continuing operations to net cash from operating activities Depreciation, amortization and net lease activity 101 94 Stock compensation expense 22 6 Accretion of debt 3 4 Deferred tax expense (benefit) (2) 5 Gains on sales of property and equipment (3) (1) Other 17 6 Changes in assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (69) (154) Other assets (24) (37) Accounts payable (8) 117 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 22 116 Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 76 188 Cash flows from investing activities of continuing operations Payment for purchases of property and equipment (224) (123) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 8 3 Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (216) (120) Cash flows from financing activities of continuing operations Repayment of debt and finance leases (16) (16) Change in bank overdrafts 19 3 Payment for tax withholdings for restricted shares (12) (12) Other (1) 1 Net cash used in financing activities from continuing operations (10) (24) Cash flows from discontinued operations Operating activities of discontinued operations (8) 13 Investing activities of discontinued operations 1 691 Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued operations (7) 704 Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2 (3) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (155) 745 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 470 273 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period 315 1,018 Less: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of discontinued operations, end of period - 50 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of continuing operations, end of period $ 315 $ 968





North American Less-Than-Truckload Segment Summary Financial Table (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Change % Revenue (excluding fuel surcharge revenue) $ 903 $ 900 0.3% Fuel surcharge revenue 217 207 4.8% Revenue 1,120 1,107 1.2% Salaries, wages and employee benefits 555 520 6.7% Purchased transportation 99 136 -27.2% Fuel, operating expenses and supplies (1) 248 232 6.9% Operating taxes and licenses 12 13 -7.7% Insurance and claims 28 35 -20.0% (Gains) losses on sales of property and equipment 1 - 100.0% Depreciation and amortization 68 56 21.4% Transaction and integration costs - - - Restructuring costs 6 3 100.0% Operating income 103 112 -8.0% Operating ratio (2) 90.8% 89.9% Amortization expense 8 8 Transaction and integration costs - - Restructuring costs 6 3 Gains on real estate transactions - - Adjusted operating income (3) $ 117 $ 123 -4.9% Adjusted operating ratio (3) (4) 89.6% 88.9% Depreciation expense 60 48 Pension income 4 15 Gains on real estate transactions - - Other 1 - Adjusted EBITDA (5) $ 182 $ 186 -2.2% Adjusted EBITDA margin (6) 16.3% 16.8% Note: In the first quarter 2023, the company began allocating incremental corporate costs from Corporate to the North American Less-Than-Truckload segment. Prior periods have been recast to reflect these incremental allocations, which approximated $80 million annually. (1) Fuel, operating expenses and supplies includes fuel-related taxes. (2) Operating ratio is calculated as (1 - (Operating income divided by Revenue)). (3) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of the press release. (4) Adjusted operating ratio is calculated as (1 - (Adjusted operating income divided by Revenue)); adjusted operating margin is the inverse of adjusted operating ratio (5) Adjusted EBITDA is used by our chief operating decision maker to evaluate segment profit (loss) in accordance with ASC 280. (6) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Revenue.





North American Less-Than-Truckload Summary Data Table (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Change % Pounds per day (thousands) 68,889 70,176 -1.8% Shipments per day 49,107 48,366 1.5% Average weight per shipment (in pounds) 1,403 1,451 -3.3% Revenue per shipment $ 356.06 $ 356.95 -0.2% Gross revenue per hundredweight (including fuel surcharges) (1) $ 25.99 $ 25.38 2.4% Gross revenue per hundredweight (excluding fuel surcharges) (1) $ 21.06 $ 20.76 1.4% Average length of haul (in miles) 831.3 835.1 Total average load factor (2) 23,095 24,219 -4.6% Average age of tractor fleet (years) 5.2 5.9 Number of working days 64.0 64.0 (1) Gross revenue per hundredweight excludes the adjustment required for financial statement purposes in accordance with the company's revenue recognition policy. (2) Total average load factor equals freight pound miles divided by total linehaul miles. Note: Table excludes the company's trailer manufacturing operations.





European Transportation Segment Summary Financial Table (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Change % Revenue $ 787 $ 787 - Salaries, wages and employee benefits 203 185 9.7% Purchased transportation 358 374 -4.3% Fuel, operating expenses and supplies (1) 175 174 0.6% Operating taxes and licenses 3 3 - Insurance and claims 15 14 7.1% Gains on sales of property and equipment (4) (1) 300.0% Depreciation and amortization 32 33 -3.0% Transaction and integration costs 1 2 -50.0% Restructuring costs 7 2 250.0% Operating income (loss) $ (3) $ 1 NM Amortization expense 5 5 Transaction and integration costs 1 2 Restructuring costs 7 2 Adjusted operating income (2) $ 10 $ 10 - Depreciation expense 27 28 Adjusted EBITDA (3) 37 38 -2.6% Adjusted EBITDA margin (4) 4.7% 4.9% NM - Not meaningful. (1) Fuel, operating expenses and supplies includes fuel-related taxes. (2) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of the press release. (3) Adjusted EBITDA is used by our chief operating decision maker to evaluate segment profit (loss) in accordance with ASC 280. (4) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Revenue.





Corporate Summary Financial Table (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Change % Revenue $ - $ - - Salaries, wages and employee benefits 4 20 -80.0% Fuel, operating expenses and supplies 4 12 -66.7% Operating taxes and licenses - - - Insurance and claims 1 7 -85.7% Depreciation and amortization 1 5 -80.0% Transaction and integration costs 21 5 320.0% Restructuring costs 11 1 NM Operating loss $ (42) $ (50) -16.0% Other income (expense) (1) - (1) Depreciation and amortization 1 5 Transaction and integration costs 21 5 Restructuring costs 11 1 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ (9) $ (40) -77.5% NM - Not meaningful. (1) Other income (expense) consists of foreign currency gain (loss) and other income (expense). (2) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of the press release.





XPO, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Change % Reconciliation of Net Income from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA Net income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders $ 17 $ 32 -46.9% Interest expense 42 37 Income tax provision 4 8 Depreciation and amortization expense 101 94 Transaction and integration costs 22 7 Restructuring costs 24 6 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 210 $ 184 14.1% Revenue $ 1,907 $ 1,894 0.7% Adjusted EBITDA margin (1) (2) 11.0% 9.7% (1) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of the press release. (2) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Revenue.





XPO, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (cont.) (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Reconciliation of Net Income from Continuing Operations and Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations to Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations and Adjusted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations Net income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders $ 17 $ 32 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 13 14 Transaction and integration costs 22 7 Restructuring costs 24 6 Income tax associated with the adjustments above (1) (11) (6) Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to - common shareholders (2) $ 65 $ 53 Adjusted diluted earnings from continuing operations per share (2) $ 0.56 $ 0.46 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 116 116 (1) This line item reflects the aggregate tax benefit of all non-tax related adjustments reflected in the table above. The detail by line item is as follows: Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 3 3 Transaction and integration costs 3 2 Restructuring costs 5 1 $ 11 $ 6 The income tax rate applied to reconciling items is based on the GAAP annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items, non-deductible compensation, and contribution- and margin-based taxes. (2) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of the press release. Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Reconciliation of Cash Flows from Operating Activities of Continuing Operations to

Free Cash Flow Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations $ 76 $ 188 Payment for purchases of property and equipment (224) (123) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 8 3 Free Cash Flow (1) $ (140) $ 68 (1) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of the press release.





XPO, Inc. Reconciliation of Constant Currency Revenue (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Reconciliation of Constant Currency Revenue for European Transportation Segment Revenue $ 787 $ 787 Foreign exchange rates 48 - Constant currency revenue (1) $ 835 $ 787 Constant currency revenue growth (2) 6.1% (1) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of the press release. (2) Constant currency revenue growth is calculated as the relative change in year-over-year constant currency revenue, expressed as a percentage of 2022 constant currency revenue.







