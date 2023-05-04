Electronic Weighing Machines Market Share is Forecasted to Advance at a CAGR of 3.2% to Top US$ 5.8 Billion by 2033: Fact.MR

Increasing Requirements to Maintain Precision in Various Procedures Fueling Demand for Electronic Weighing Machines

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worldwide sales of electronic weighing machines are predicted to rise at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2023 to 2033. The global electronic weighing machines market is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 5.8 billion by the end of 2033, according to data provided by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence.



Rising requirements to maintain precision in procedures and growing technological advancements in laboratory scales and balances in the commercial sector are expected to contribute to global market revenue growth. Durability, portability, accuracy, reliability, and other features are key factors contributing to the increased adoption of electronic weighing machines across industry verticals.

Electronic weighing machines come with different units of measure; therefore, it becomes easier to measure and convert them into other units, including ounces and grams. This factor is anticipated to make a shift in consumers’ preference from conventional to electronic/digital weighing machines, which is predicted to contribute to market growth opportunities over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global electronic weighing machines market is estimated at US$ 4.2 billion in 2023.

Worldwide demand for electronic weighing machines is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

Sales of electronic weighing machines are projected to reach a market valuation of US$ 5.8 billion by the end of 2033.

Demand for electronic weighing machines in North America is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.3% through 2033.

Increasing popularity of electronic weighing machines is attributed to the rising demand to maintain process precision and product technological developments, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Product Innovation Leading to Increased Demand for Electronic Weight Machines

Several product innovations, including the launch of the IoT (Internet of Things) - integrated weighing scales are predicted to induce growth opportunities in the target industry. These advanced variants come with different measurement units and offer reliability, durability, ease of calibration, and enhanced portability, which are expected to drive lucrative opportunities for industry players.

Manufacturers of electronic weighing machines are launching more advanced waster-resistant electronic weighing machines with titanium platforms and backlit LCDs (liquid crystal display). Moreover, rapid urbanization and the growing adoption of tabletop variants, which come for veterinary applications are also contributing to market growth opportunities.

Growing Retail Industry Creating Positive Market Outlook

Noteworthy growth in the retail sector around the world is serving as one of the noteworthy factors, which are creating a positive growth outlook. Weighing machines are used widely in different industries, including food & beverages, manufacturing, gems and jewelry, healthcare, education, and many others.

Rising Health Consciousness Bolstering Demand for Digital Weighing Machines

People around the world are becoming more conscious about their healthcare. There is a substantial increase in the cases of obesity as well as some other weight-related disorders across the globe. These increasing cases are predicted to stimulate demand for electronic weighing machines among health consciousness people, who are putting efforts to gain a healthy body. They can also opt for weight management beverages, weight management packaged food, etc. according to their requirements.

Competitive Landscape

Key suppliers of electronic weighing machines spend a significant amount on promotional activities along with strengthening their systems for supply chain management. Efficient supply channels ensure the safe and timely delivery of products to their respective users. Regulatory bodies from the target industry implemented guidelines to minimize environmental impacts and for product standards.

Key providers of electronic weighing machines are involved in numerous growth strategies, including product development, mergers, acquisitions, etc. to create new growth avenues.

For instance:

Mettler-Toledo, in June 2020, introduced a new series to provide a more precise weighing facility, which is a washdown-resistant check weigher. Sloped surfaces to discourage liquid and debris collection, avoid bacterial contamination risks, etc. features are included in this new series, while conveyor belts can be removed for cleaning purposes.

Mettler-Toledo, in February 2020, acquired D.C. Martin & Sons Scales Inc. The latter is a supplier of weighing machines and industrial scales. This acquisition strengthened the business and portfolio of Mettler.

Key Market Players

Doran Scales, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

BONSO Electronics International Inc.

A&D Company, Ltd.

Sartorius Group

Fairbanks Scales Inc.

Avery Weigh-Tronix LLC

Essae-Teraoka Pvt., Ltd.

Kern & Sohn GmbH

Metter-Toledo International Inc

Segmentation of Electronic Weighing Machines Industry Research

By Type: Laboratory Scales Retail Scales Gem & Jewelry Scales Kitchen Scales Health Scales Others

By Distribution Channel: Online Offline

By Region: North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the electronic weighing machines market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (laboratory scales, retail scales, gem & jewelry scales, kitchen scales, health scales, others) and distribution channel (online, offline), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

