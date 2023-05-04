Protein Alternatives Market Thriving Worldwide At A Significant Growth And CAGR of 16.2% from 2022 to 2031

Due to the rise in demand for edible insects, the cigarette protein alternative industry is anticipated to experience significant expansion.

The market for protein alternatives is expanding as a result of rise in income levels & urbanization increase in awareness among consumers regarding the harmful health effects of meat & meat products.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, May 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rise in the consumption of clean proteins as well as growing awareness of consumers and adoption of proteins from sustainably derived sources drive the growth of the global Protein Alternatives Market. However, stringent regulatory compliances along with the inability to digest protein restrict the market growth. Moreover, growing R&D in food technology and the regular launch of the new product by key players present new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟏𝟔.𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟕𝟑.𝟗 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟔.𝟐% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏. Protein alternative product demand is projected to be fueled by an increase in the consumption of clean proteins as well as by growth in consumer awareness and adoption of proteins from sustainably derived sources. Consumer awareness of the value of clean protein in a daily diet for sustaining energy and managing weight is expected to have a beneficial effect on the protein alternatives market growth.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

The major players analyzed for the global Protein alternatives industry are Armstrong Cricket Farm Georgia, Aspire Food Group, Axiom Foods Inc, Burcon NutraScience Corporation, Enterra Feed Corporation, Entomo Farms, Glanbia PLC, Now Foods, Pond Technologies Holdings Inc, Protix B.V, Archer Daniels Midland Company. Bluebiotech International GmbH, Calysta, Inc., Cargill, Incorporated, Cellena Inc., JR Unique Foods Ltd., Kerry Group Plc, Plantible Foods, Inc., Roquette Frères, String Bio, MycoTechnology, Inc, Farbest Brands.

Based on source, the plant protein segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global protein alternatives market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Consumption of plant-based proteins helps improve digestion and metabolism. Global demand for plant-based protein is driven by rise in health consciousness and the significance of plant proteins for a stronger immune system. However, the mycoprotein segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 20.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on application, the food & beverage segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global protein alternatives market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Protein alternatives products, such as insect, plant-based and others, are widely consumed in the food & beverages industry.

Based on distribution channel, the hypermarkets and supermarkets segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global protein alternatives market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that the hypermarkets and supermarkets usually span over a large area and display a wide range of brands in one particular store.

