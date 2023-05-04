SaaS-based SCM Market

Rapid industrialization, along with increasing digitization across the globe, is one of the key factors driving growth of the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, May 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "SaaS-based SCM Market Reach to USD 26 Billion by 2030 | Top Players such as- Accenture, Blue Yonder and Manhattan." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global SaaS-based SCM market size was valued at USD 7.3 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 26.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.42% from 2021 to 2030.

Increase in demand for real-time supply chain analysis, development of industrial-grade digital technology, and upsurge in need for improved supply chain visibility drive the growth of the global SaaS-based SCM market. However, security concerns over cloud deployment among enterprises restrain the market growth. On the other hand, rise in ICT spending and adoption of SaaS-based SCM software by healthcare and pharmaceutical companies create new opportunities in the coming years.

The SaaS-based SCM market is segmented on the basis of solution, deployment, user type, industry vertical, and region. By solution, the market is bifurcated into software and services. By deployment, the market is divided into public, private, and hybrid. By user type, it is bifurcated into large enterprises and small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Depending on industry vertical, it is classified into consumer goods, retail, food & beverages, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, logistics & transportation, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on solution, the software segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global SaaS-based SCM market, and is projected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. This is attributed to high level of cost savings on the total cost of ownership and increase in need for real-time material monitoring and forecasting of production plan by companies operating in several industry verticals including consumer goods, retail, manufacturing, and others.

Based on industry vertical, the consumer goods segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fifth of the global SaaS-based SCM market, and is estimated to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is attributed to smooth synchronization among in-store, online, and mobile applications for consistent consumer experience and ensuring collaboration between stakeholders for personalized customer service.

Based on region, North America contributed the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the global SaaS-based SCM industry, and is projected to maintain its lead position by 2030. This is attributed to surge in spending on transportation & logistics that improves the implementation of automation technologies in logistics and supply chains and adoption from the transportation & logistic industry in the region.

The report analyzes the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors such as Accenture, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Blue Yonder Group, Inc., Infor, Manhattan Associates, The Descartes Systems Group Inc., HighJump (Korber AG), Kinaxis Inc., and IBM Corporation.

Covid-19 Scenario

● Owing to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, various industries were affected and it became increasingly difficult to maintain the complex supply chain networks. This, in turn, raised the demand for SaaS-based SCM.

● According to the survey conducted by Institute for Supply Chain Management Organization in March 2020, nearly 75% of the companies highlighted the SCM disruptions in one form or other. This surged the need for supply chain visibility and increased adoption of SaaS-based SCM.

● Enterprises across the globe have been reviewing their supply chain strategies and becoming collaborative, resilient, and cooperative with clients, suppliers, and other stakeholders.

