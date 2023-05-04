E-Commerce Logistics Market Projected to Hit USD $1.9 Bn by 2030 at a CAGR of 23.5%, Predicts Allied Market Research

Allied Analytics

Business analytics has assisted logistics professionals to increase the speed & efficiency of work processes, presents new opportunities in the coming years.

PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global e-Commerce logistics industry generated $235.7 million in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $1.9 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 23.5% from 2021 to 2030. Booming e-commerce industry and improved relationships between suppliers & customers drive the growth of the global e-commerce logistics market.

Major industry players such as - DHL International GmbH, Aramex International, FedEx Corporation, S.F. Express, Gati Limited, Amazon.com, Inc., Kenco Group, Inc., Ceva Holdings LLC, United Parcel Service, Inc., and Clipper Logistics Plc.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the global e-commerce logistics market. The exceptional digital infrastructure in the region and strong B2C sales have created a favorable environment for the growth of the e-commerce logistics market in North America. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 28.2% during the forecast period. This is owing to strong economic growth along with the ongoing development in e-commerce logistics and inventory management, which drive organizations to invest heavily in the e-commerce logistics industry to sustain growth and improve productivity.

Based on service type, the transportation segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global e-commerce logistics market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is owing to the integration of e-commerce logistics with transportation management software (TMS). Moreover, the warehousing segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 25.8% from 2021 to 2030, due to technological advancements implemented in warehouses.

Based on operational area, the international segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global e-commerce logistics industry, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is because SMEs diversify exports to increase their market share and increase their customer base. However, the domestic segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 25.3% from 2021 to 2030. Domestic e-commerce unveils opportunities for small enterprises and individuals involved in trade, reduces the price of purchases, and expands their sales in developed and developing countries. This enhances the domestic e-commerce logistics market.

The e-commerce logistics market is evolving rapidly to meet the changing needs of consumers and e-commerce companies. Companies that can adapt to these trends and adopt innovative logistics strategies are likely to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

The report provides a detailed analysis of key market players operating in the global market. They adopted numerous strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, business expansion, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and more in order to stay competitive in the market.

