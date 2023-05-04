Submit Release
DTRA’s Global Nuclear Security Program Partners With Kazakhstan’s National Guard to Conduct a Tactical Communications Training

DTRA’s Global Nuclear Security (GNS) Program partnered with Kazakhstan’s National Guard to conduct a tactical communications for nuclear security contingencies training course from April 17-21, 2023 at the Anti-Crisis Training Center (ACTC) in Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazakhstan. U.S. instructors led National Guard personnel through lectures and practical exercises to improve the National Guard’s unit-level communication and integrated approach to coordinating responses at Kazakhstan’s nuclear security sites. 

This course is part of DTRA GNS’s ongoing program of instruction designed to establish a sustainable and growing nuclear security curriculum and instructor cadre in Kazakhstan, particularly at the ACTC. GNS and the National Guard will continue to validate critical communications tactics, techniques, and procedures during future training courses and exercises.

The National Guard’s Eastern Region Deputy Commander delivers opening remarks at the training course.
A U.S. instructor provides a lecture early in the training course before proceeding to a practical exercise.
National Guard participants conduct a practical exercise leveraging the ACTC’s central alarm station and various communications training aids.
