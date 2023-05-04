Smart Air Purifiers Market Increasing Demand, Emerging Trends, Growth Opportunities By 2030

A number of players are expanding their business globally, owing to increased customer base, enhanced effective operations, developed product portfolios.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart air purifiers can be connected to smartphones with the help of an application and controlled and operated remotely. Smart air purifiers have become essential components for smart homes, owing to their ability to connect with other devices through technologies, such as Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. It provides information about surrounding air quality in real time. Performance settings of smart air purifier can be fine-tuned using smartphone application.

Smart air purifiers are becoming increasingly popular and will likely play an important role in the future of air quality control. With advances in technology, these devices are becoming more effective at filtering out pollutants, allergens, and other harmful particles from the air.

Download Free Sample PDF with Updated Pages:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4972

The smart air purifiers market size was valued at $5.5 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $14.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Growth in awareness regarding impact of air pollution on health around the globe has created the need for air purifiers. For instance, according to the HEI (Health Effects Institute) based in the U.S., air pollution contributed to 6.67 million deaths globally in 2020. This is expected to boost the growth of the smart air purifiers market during the forecast period. Rise in number of deaths due to air pollution has created a serious concern regarding effect of air pollution on human health.

Make Purchase Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4972

In the future, we can expect smart air purifiers to be even more sophisticated, with features such as:

Real-time air quality monitoring: Smart air purifiers will be able to monitor the air quality in real-time and adjust their filtration settings accordingly.

Integration with smart home systems: Smart air purifiers will be able to integrate with other smart home systems, such as thermostats, to create a more comprehensive and efficient home environment.

Artificial intelligence: AI algorithms can learn from user behavior and environmental factors to optimize air quality control, predict peak pollution hours, and automatically adjust air purifier settings to maintain optimal air quality.

Self-cleaning technology: Future smart air purifiers could feature self-cleaning technology, reducing the maintenance required by users.

More effective filtration: Air purifiers are likely to become more effective at filtering out particles of different sizes, including viruses and bacteria.

Buy This Research Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/196803cf3013317c00e07db57b0ba051

Competitive Analysis:

Coway Co., Ltd, Dyson Technology Limited, Honeywell International Inc, Levoit, LG Electronics Inc, Xiaomi Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Sharp Corporation, Unilever PLC, Winix Inc

Overall, smart air purifiers will continue to evolve and improve in the coming years, offering increasingly advanced features that can help to maintain healthy indoor air quality.