Top 10 Gaming Companies That Changing the Industry (2023) | IMARC Group

Power Players: Top Gaming Companies Dominating the Market

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK CITY, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑:

Gaming represents the practice or action of playing several video games on a dedicated gaming console, personal computer (PC), or smartphone. It usually consists of role-playing or adventure games, social games, strategic games, puzzles, etc., that are integrated with top-quality visuals and storytelling to keep gamers attentive and entertained. Gaming also comprises physical or mental stimulation that offers entertainment and relaxation for players or spectators. It involves numerous tournaments, which are broadcast on an online platform and are supported by corporate sponsorships. Gaming is utilized for various purposes, including developing individual life skills, helping educators in seeking numerous ways to supplement classroom teaching, socializing, etc. In addition to this, it encourages teamwork, speeds up response time, increases visual memory, generates critical thinking habits, etc. Gaming can enhance manual dexterity and assist in developing multi-tasking ability.

How Big is the Gaming Market? :

• 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐: US$ 202.7 Billion

• 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖: US$ 343.6 Billion

• 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐚𝐭𝐞: CAGR of 9.08%

• 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐎𝐟 𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: 2022

• 𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚: 2017-2022

• 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝: 2023-2028

𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The rising adoption of tablets, smartphones, and laptops to connect with other individuals, access the internet, stream content, and play games is primarily driving the gaming market. Additionally, the easy availability of free-to-play games online is further bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the inflating popularity of e-sports and multiplayer video game competitions between professional and amateur players is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, the introduction of reality-based games integrated with virtual reality (VR) that stimulates the physical presence of the gamer in a computer-generated environment is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the shifting preferences among the millennial population from playing physical games towards video games are also catalyzing the market growth. Furthermore, the introduction of advanced graphical engines is expected to fuel the gaming market over the forecasted period.

List of Top 10 Gaming Companies Worldwide:

• Tencent Holdings Limited

• Sony Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• Apple Inc.

• Activision Blizzard, Inc

• Google LLC

• NetEase Inc.

• Electronic Arts Inc.

• Nintendo Co., Ltd.

• Bandai Namco Holdings Inc.

