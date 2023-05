Top 10 Gaming Companies That Changing the Industry (2023) | IMARC Group

Gaming Companies

Power Players: Top Gaming Companies Dominating the Market

Gaming represents the practice or action of playing several video games on a dedicated gaming console, personal computer (PC), or smartphone. It usually consists of role-playing or adventure games, social games, strategic games, puzzles, etc., that are integrated with top-quality visuals and storytelling to keep gamers attentive and entertained. Gaming also comprises physical or mental stimulation that offers entertainment and relaxation for players or spectators. It involves numerous tournaments, which are broadcast on an online platform and are supported by corporate sponsorships. Gaming is utilized for various purposes, including developing individual life skills, helping educators in seeking numerous ways to supplement classroom teaching, socializing, etc. In addition to this, it encourages teamwork, speeds up response time, increases visual memory, generates critical thinking habits, etc. Gaming can enhance manual dexterity and assist in developing multi-tasking ability.

How Big is the Gaming Market? :

โ€ข ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ข๐ณ๐ž ๐•๐š๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ: US$ 202.7 Billion

โ€ข ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ–: US$ 343.6 Billion

โ€ข ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐‘๐š๐ญ๐ž: CAGR of 9.08%

โ€ข ๐๐š๐ฌ๐ž ๐˜๐ž๐š๐ซ ๐Ž๐Ÿ ๐„๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง: 2022

โ€ข ๐‡๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐š๐ญ๐š: 2017-2022

โ€ข ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐จ๐: 2023-2028

๐†๐š๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ:

The rising adoption of tablets, smartphones, and laptops to connect with other individuals, access the internet, stream content, and play games is primarily driving the gaming market. Additionally, the easy availability of free-to-play games online is further bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the inflating popularity of e-sports and multiplayer video game competitions between professional and amateur players is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, the introduction of reality-based games integrated with virtual reality (VR) that stimulates the physical presence of the gamer in a computer-generated environment is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the shifting preferences among the millennial population from playing physical games towards video games are also catalyzing the market growth. Furthermore, the introduction of advanced graphical engines is expected to fuel the gaming market over the forecasted period.

List of Top 10 Gaming Companies Worldwide:

โ€ข Tencent Holdings Limited

โ€ข Sony Corporation

โ€ข Microsoft Corporation

โ€ข Apple Inc.

โ€ข Activision Blizzard, Inc

โ€ข Google LLC

โ€ข NetEase Inc.

โ€ข Electronic Arts Inc.

โ€ข Nintendo Co., Ltd.

โ€ข Bandai Namco Holdings Inc.

