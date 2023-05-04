Submit Release
Individual fellowship grants for Belarusian lecturers, researchers, and PhD students

The EU launches a grant call for Belarusian lecturers at universities, researchers at research institutions, and PhD students to support their fellowships in EU-based universities and research institutes.

The call is launched under the EU-funded programme, Support to Advanced Learning and Training (EU4Belarus SALT).

The call is open to Belarusian citizens residing in an EU member state or one of the Eastern partnership countries (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine). The applicant should demonstrate that he/she has been under threats, actual persecution /repression, or risks of threatening, persecution, repression on political grounds (based on official protocols or other documents, such as reference letters issued by independent civil society organisations, human rights activists, members of Coordination Committee, etc.).

Any grant request should fall between €5,855 (3-month fellowship) and €11,435 (6-month fellowship). This funding can cover fellowship and travel expenses.

The deadline for applications is 30 June 2023.

