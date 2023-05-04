Calcium Fluoride Market Size to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR of 8.1% to Cross US$ 3.5 Billion by 2033: Fact.MR

Growing Requirements for Aluminum in Aerospace and Construction Industries Propelling Demand for Calcium Fluoride

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worldwide demand for calcium fluoride is expected to increase rapidly at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2033. Calcium Fluoride is used as a key ingredient in the manufacturing of hydrogen fluoride and calcium sulfate. The global calcium fluoride market is predicted to reach a value of US$ 3.5 billion by the end of 2033, according to data provided by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence.

Calcium fluoride is a solid white hue, which is also addressed as fluorspar. It is one of the most valuable and well-known inorganic compounds. Calcium fluoride is used for various purposes, including the production of numerous welding agents, the manufacturing of glass, and the metallurgy of aluminum. There are a few beauty items that use calcium fluoride as one of the key ingredients.

In recent years, there has been a noteworthy increase in the use of aluminum goods in several end-use industries. Aerospace, automotive, packaging, marine, construction, electronics, machinery, consumer durables, etc., are some prominent industries contributing to the rising demand for aluminum, and thus, the increasing sales of calcium fluoride.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global calcium fluoride market is valued at US$ 1.6 billion in 2023.

Worldwide demand for calcium fluoride is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 8.1% during the assessment period from 2023 to 2033.

The global market is forecasted to reach a value of US$ 3.5 billion by the end of 2033.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold a substantial share of the global market revenue over the forecast period.

Increased government spending on infrastructure projects along with growing production of automobiles is anticipated to stimulate the demand for calcium fluoride around the world, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Calcium Fluoride – Multipurpose Inorganic Compound

Growth opportunities in the global calcium fluoride market are predicted to increase due to the rising production, investments, and sales of automobiles around the world. The improvement of living conditions and advancements in interior designs are expected to contribute to the rising demand for calcium fluoride. There are numerous end-use industries, which employ aluminum for multiple purposes, including aeronautical, packaging, and others, which is predicted to boost demand for calcium fluoride.

Demand for strong aircraft is estimated to increase over the forecast period in the aerospace industry. A noteworthy increase in the size of cargo airplanes and corporate passenger fleets is anticipated over the coming decade. More aluminum will be required in the production of fleets. The manufacturing of more aluminum end products and brake lining materials is predicted to boost market growth opportunities over the coming years.

Asia Pacific to Hold Significant Share of Global Market Revenue

Among other regional markets, Asia Pacific is forecasted to hold a significant share of the revenue over the coming years. Increasing production of automobiles and rapid industrialization in the region are expected to bolster demand for calcium fluoride. Moreover, rising construction activities are also predicted to generate lucrative opportunities for market players in the Asia Pacific region.

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent suppliers of calcium fluoride are increasing their investing capacities for new developments. They are concentrating on strengthening their supply chain management system, which is used to provide quality products to target end users. Manufacturers of calcium fluoride try to meet the regulations set by governing bodies for minimal environmental impacts.

Key Market Players

Inner Mongolia Huasheng

Hunan Nonferrous Chenzhou Fluoride

Wuyi Shenlong Flotation

Sinochem Lantian

Jiangxi Sanshan Mining

China Kings Resources

Solvay

CFIC

Guoxing Corporation

Segmentation of Calcium Fluoride Industry Research

By Product Type : >97% Calcium Fluoride <97% Calcium Fluoride

By Application: Metallurgical Chemicals Optical Others

By Region: North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the calcium fluoride market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (>97% calcium fluoride, <97% calcium fluoride) and application (metallurgical, chemicals, optical, others), across five major regions of the world.

Key Questions Covered in the Calcium Fluoride Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Calcium Fluoride sales grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the Calcium Fluoride demand?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry during 2023-2033?

Which are the factors driving sales in the Calcium Fluoride Market during the forecast period?

