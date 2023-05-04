Fraser Institute News Release: Nevada tops global mining survey rankings, Zimbabwe again ranks last

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada is the most attractive jurisdiction in the world for mining investment followed by Western Australia, and Saskatchewan (3rd), according to the Annual Survey of Mining Companies released today by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian policy think-tank.



“The Fraser Institute’s mining survey is the most comprehensive report on government policies that either attract or discourage mining investors, and this year Nevada ranks highest of anywhere in the world,” said Elmira Aliakbari, director of the Fraser Institute’s Centre for Natural Resource Studies and co-author of the report.

This year’s report ranks 62 jurisdictions around the world based on their geologic attractiveness (minerals and metals) and government policies that encourage or deter exploration and investment.

Rounding out the top five jurisdictions are Newfoundland and Labrador, and Colorado.

Once again, the least-attractive jurisdiction for mining investment is Zimbabwe and, in fact, of the 10 least-attractive jurisdictions in the world, eight are in Africa.

“A sound regulatory regime coupled with competitive taxes make a jurisdiction attractive to investors,” Aliakbari said.

“Policymakers across the globe should understand that mineral deposits alone are not enough to attract investment.”

Most attractive jurisdictions for mining investment Least attractive jurisdictions for mining investment 1) Nevada 62) Zimbabwe 2) Western Australia 61) Mozambique 3) Saskatchewan 60) South Sudan 4) Newfoundland and Labrador 59) Angola 5) Colorado 58) Zambia 6) Northern Territory 57) South Africa 7) Arizona 56) China 8) Quebec 55) Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) 9) South Australia 54) Papua New Guinea 10) Botswana 53) Tanzania



