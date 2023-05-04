Prathmesh Yelne & Nimra Deshmukh says verified Codegyan accounts are now ‘prioritised’

Prathmesh and Nimra Image Prathmesh Yelne Image

CEO Prathmesh Yelne and Founder Nimra Deshmukh Announce New Policy to Benefit Learners on Codegyan Platform

Codegyan (NASDAQ:CODEGYAN)

Focus of Creating, Not Coding!” — Prathmesh Yelne

AMRAVATI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Codegyan, the premier online learning platform for coding enthusiasts, has announced a new policy that will prioritize verified accounts. This exciting development comes as part of Codegyan's ongoing efforts to create a better user experience and improve learning outcomes for its users.

In a statement, CEO and Founder Prathmesh Yelne said, "We believe that verified accounts are an important part of creating a safe and supportive learning environment. By prioritizing these accounts, we can ensure that our learners are able to connect with the best instructors and resources on our platform."

This new policy is a game changer for users of the Codegyan platform. By prioritizing verified accounts, learners will have access to more high-quality instructors and courses, and will be able to build stronger connections with other learners and industry experts.

Verified accounts on Codegyan are those that have been verified by the platform's team of experts. This process involves verifying a user's identity and ensuring that they have the necessary qualifications and expertise to provide high-quality instruction.

Founder Nimra Deshmukh explained the rationale behind this new policy, saying, "We understand that there are many options for online learning out there, and we want to make sure that learners choose Codegyan as their go-to platform. By prioritizing verified accounts, we can give learners the confidence that they are learning from the best instructors in the field."

In addition to prioritizing verified accounts, Codegyan is also committed to providing a range of resources and tools to support learners. These include personalized learning plans, industry insights, and access to a global network of experts and peers.

For learners who are interested in becoming verified on the Codegyan platform, the process is simple. They can apply to have their account verified by submitting a request and providing evidence of their expertise and qualifications.

As Codegyan continues to grow and evolve, this new policy is just one example of the platform's commitment to providing a world-class learning experience for its users. By prioritizing verified accounts and providing a range of resources and support, Codegyan is helping learners to achieve their goals and advance their careers.

If you're interested in learning more about Codegyan and its new policy on verified accounts, visit the website www.codegyan.in.

About Codegyan

Codegyan is a leading software development company that provides innovative and cost-effective software solutions to clients across a range of industries. The company's modus operandi is based on its commitment to delivering high-quality products that meet the needs of its clients.