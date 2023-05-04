rlaxx TV Launches on Roku

rlaxx TV is now on Roku

KIEL, GERMANY, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- rlaxx TV, the international video streaming service, launches its linear ad-financed video-on-demand service (FAST+AVOD) on the Roku Channel Store.

This launch marks another step towards further expanding the reach of rlaxx TV, which is currently available in 27 countries. rlaxx TV adds a broad selection of international premium niche content to Roku, curated for a diverse viewership.

Roku is known as the pioneering company for TV streaming and offers an easy and cost-effective way to stream TV, by simply plugging the Roku player into the smart TV, connecting to the Internet, and setting up a Roku account. Roku devices provide users with access to over 4,000 free and paid channels in its Roku Channel Store, which will also include rlaxx TV.

rlaxx TV offers continually expanding premium niche channels from a broad array of international content partners and includes categories such as Movies & Series, Documentaries, News, Sports, Lifestyle & Entertainment, as well as Food & Drink.

“We are very excited to now expand our distribution footprint with the launch of rlaxx TV on Roku”, says Ronny Lutzi, CEO and founder of rlaxx TV. “The launch will give us the opportunity to reach even more customers and furthers our mission of ubiquity.”

rlaxx TV is currently available on Roku in Germany, United Kingdom, France, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Australia.