Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 600 Block of Division Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, April 29, 2023, in the 600 block of Division Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 4:36 pm, Sixth District members responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located two juvenile female victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect’s vehicle was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.