Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,108 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,323 in the last 365 days.

Ahlstrom receives Packaging S.T.A.R. Award from Taco Bell®

HELSINKI, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent supplier award ceremony, Ahlstrom was recognized specifically for their packaging contributions to the Taco Bell® brand.

"We are extremely humbled to have received this recognition from our Taco Bell® partners," commented Travis Dahlke, Vice President of Ahlstrom's North American Food business. Dahlke and members of his team accepted the award during the event. "This is a result of strong collaboration through our entire value chain - from Taco Bell® through our converting partners."

The S.T.A.R. awards (Supplier - Tracking - Assessment - Recognition) uses company-wide audits built to qualify supplier performance in several categories, including Packaging.

"Ahlstrom's collaborative innovation allows us to clearly understand the needs and specs of the brand, so we in turn can design a product that not only functions for the consumer but also throughout the converting processes and supply chain," Dahlke further explained.

Ahlstrom leveraged both its FluoroFree® and trulyNatural® technologies in the development of sustainable packaging solutions for Taco Bell.

For further information, please contact: 

Addie Teeters, Head of Marketing Communications & Public Affairs, addie.teeters@ahlstrom.com tel. +1-920-766-8304

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ahlstrom-receives-packaging-star-award-from-taco-bell-301815693.html

SOURCE Ahlstrom

You just read:

Ahlstrom receives Packaging S.T.A.R. Award from Taco Bell®

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more