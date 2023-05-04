Europe Open Banking Market to Witness Superb Growth, Reliable Market Size & Share Estimates 2021-2030

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a research report on the Europe open banking market. The findings of the report state that the global market for Europe open banking generated $6.14 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $48.30 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.18% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers valuable information on changing market dynamics, major segments, top investment pockets, and competitive scenarios for market players, investors, shareholders, and new entrants.

The report provides detailed insights on drivers, restraints, and opportunities to help the market players in devising several growth strategies. An increase in the use of internet platforms for making payments in European countries, availability of advanced payment methods, increase in disposable income, and standard of living among people are expected to drive the growth of the Europe open banking market. On the other hand, the increase in cyber-attacks and data breaches hinders growth to some extent. However, persistent technological advancements in the banking industry are expected to create ample opportunities for the industry.

Top 10 key players in the Europe Open Banking Market:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.

Deposit Solutions

Finastra

Klarna Inc.

Nordigen Solutions

Plaid Inc.

Revolut Ltd.

Tink (Visa Inc.)

TrueLayer

Yapily Ltd.

COVID-19 scenario:

The report provides a detailed scenario of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Europe open banking market globally. The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a positive impact on the growth of the Europe open banking market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe. More and more financial institutions increasingly adopted these platforms during the pandemic to serve customers by allowing third parties such as FinTechs, to access bank accounts and initiate transactions on the bank’s behalf. Thus, the market had a positive impact during the pandemic.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the Europe open banking market based on financial service, distribution channel, and region.

Based on financial services, the banking & capital markets segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding nearly half of the global market. The value-added services segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 28.2% during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the app market segment captured the largest market share of around two-fifths of the global market in 2020. On the other hand, the aggregators segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 28.2% through 2030.

By country, the UK held the largest share, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global market in 2020 and is expected to lead the trail through the forecast period, However, Italy is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 29.7% through 2030.

