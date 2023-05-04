Advancements in Cancer Biomarkers Market: Emerging Technologies and Personalized Medicine Driving Growth

Cancer Biomarkers Market By 2027

According to the report, the global cancer biomarkers industry was estimated at $10.94 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $26.97 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.8% from 2020 to 2027.

What are the most relevant biomarkers of cancer?

Notable examples of potentially predictive cancer biomarkers include mutations on genes KRAS, p53, EGFR, erbB2 for colorectal, esophageal, liver, and pancreatic cancer; mutations of genes BRCA1 and BRCA2 for breast and ovarian cancer; abnormal methylation of tumor suppressor genes p16, CDKN2B.

The cancer biomarkers market refers to the global market for diagnostic and prognostic tools that can identify specific biomolecules associated with cancer. Biomarkers are biological molecules that can indicate the presence or progression of a disease, such as cancer, in the body.

In the context of cancer, biomarkers can be used to detect the disease at an early stage, monitor the progress of the disease, and determine the most appropriate treatment options. They can also be used to predict the likelihood of cancer recurrence and assess the effectiveness of cancer treatments.

The cancer biomarkers market includes a range of diagnostic tests and technologies, including imaging tests, blood tests, and molecular diagnostic assays. Some of the most commonly used cancer biomarkers include prostate-specific antigen (PSA) for prostate cancer, carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA) for colorectal cancer, and CA-125 for ovarian cancer.

The market for cancer biomarkers is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increasing prevalence of cancer, the development of new biomarker-based diagnostic tests, and the growing demand for personalized cancer treatment. However, there are also challenges to the development and commercialization of cancer biomarkers, such as the need for accurate and reliable testing methods, the need for regulatory approval, and the high cost of developing and marketing new biomarker-based products.

COVID-19 scenario-

Prevention of cancer by analyzing various cancer biomarkers using different diagnostic methods is an effective approach to obtain quick results for the treatment. So, although a number of industries have been badly affected by the pandemic, the medical diagnostics industry has, quite naturally, not confronted the impacts on a severe note.

However, the global lockdown has led to postponement of the procedures and accordingly, there's been a short-term decline in the revenue rate in cancer biomarkers market. But, it's expected that the market would experience massive gains through the end of the pandemic.

There have been several key developments in the cancer biomarkers market in recent years, including:

Advancements in liquid biopsy: Liquid biopsy is a minimally invasive diagnostic method that analyzes biomarkers in bodily fluids such as blood, urine, and cerebrospinal fluid. This technique has the potential to revolutionize cancer diagnosis and treatment by allowing for earlier detection of cancer, monitoring of disease progression, and assessment of treatment response.

Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI): AI technology is being increasingly utilized in the cancer biomarker field to improve accuracy and reliability of diagnosis and prognosis. Machine learning algorithms are being developed to analyze large datasets of patient information and biomarker profiles to develop personalized treatment plans.

Introduction of novel biomarkers: Researchers are constantly identifying new biomarkers for different types of cancer, which has led to the development of new diagnostic and prognostic tests. For example, the use of tumor mutational burden (TMB) and microsatellite instability (MSI) as biomarkers has been shown to predict response to immunotherapy in certain types of cancer.

Increasing focus on companion diagnostics: Companion diagnostics are tests that are designed to identify patients who are likely to respond to a specific cancer therapy. As the trend towards personalized medicine continues, companion diagnostics are becoming increasingly important in determining the most effective treatment for individual patients.

Emergence of multi-biomarker panels: Multi-biomarker panels combine the analysis of multiple biomarkers to improve diagnostic accuracy and sensitivity. This approach is being used in the development of new cancer screening tests and in the prediction of treatment response.

The cancer biomarkers market can be segmented based on different criteria. Here are some of the key segments:

Type of Biomarker: This segment is based on the type of biomarker used for cancer diagnosis and treatment. Biomarkers can be proteins, genes, cells, or other molecules that are indicative of the presence of cancer.

Cancer Type: The market can also be segmented based on the type of cancer being diagnosed or treated. This includes breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, and others.

Application: The market can be segmented based on the application of the biomarker test, such as diagnosis, prognosis, treatment selection, monitoring, and recurrence detection.

Technology: This segment is based on the technology used for biomarker detection and analysis, such as immunoassays, PCR, next-generation sequencing, mass spectrometry, and others.

End-user: This segment is based on the end-users of the biomarker tests, including hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, research institutes, and others.

Region: The market can also be segmented based on geographic regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Understanding these segments can help businesses in the cancer biomarkers market to target their products and services to specific customers and regions and to develop effective marketing strategies.

Here are the top 10 key players in the cancer biomarkers market, based on market share and revenue:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Danaher Corporation

These companies are involved in the development, manufacture, and marketing of a wide range of cancer biomarker products, including diagnostic tests, companion diagnostics, and research tools. Many of these companies are also investing heavily in research and development to develop new cancer biomarkers and to improve the accuracy and sensitivity of existing tests.

