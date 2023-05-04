Venezuela determined to further strengthen ties with Việt Nam: President

VIETNAM, May 4 -

CARACAS — Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro Moros affirmed his country’s determination to further strengthen the friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Việt Nam while receiving Vietnamese Ambassador Vũ Trung Mỹ, who came to present his credentials, in Caracas on May 2.

Congratulating Mỹ on being appointed as the Ambassador of Việt Nam to Venezuela, President Nicolás Maduro recalled his visit to Việt Nam in August 2015 and expressed his admiration for late President Hồ Chí Minh, the Southeast Asian country’s struggle for national liberation and reunification, and especially the enormous achievements of đổi mới (Renewal) launched and led by the Communist Party of Việt Nam.

He also thanked the Vietnamese Party, State, and people for their solidarity with and support for the constitutional Government of Venezuela.

The President emphasised Venezuela’s wish and determination to further intensify the friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Việt Nam, including developing economic and trade ties on par with the sound political relationship.

For his part, Mỹ expressed his honour to serve as the Ambassador of Việt Nam to Venezuela, pledging all-out efforts to contribute to the bilateral comprehensive partnership, particularly when the two countries will mark the 35th founding anniversary of their diplomatic ties in 2024.

He also congratulated Venezuela on its considerable achievements in socio-economic development and affirmed the Vietnamese Party, State, and people’s consistent support for the constitutional Government of President Nicolás Maduro.

The diplomat said he believed that under the clear-sighted leadership of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) headed by President Nicolás Maduro, the Venezuelan people would certainly surmount every difficulty and challenge to successfully carry out the last instructions of late leader Hugo Chávez, continue reaping new achievements in national development, and promote the country’s reputation and stature in the international arena. — VNS