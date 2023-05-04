President Thưởng leaves for coronation of King Charles III

VIETNAM, May 4 -

HÀ NỘI — State President of Việt Nam Võ Văn Thưởng left Hà Nội on Thursday morning for the United Kingdom to attend the coronation of King Charles III, at the invitation of the Royal Family.

His trip holds important significance, affirming Việt Nam's role and position in the region and the world.

It is intended to implement further the foreign policy adopted at the 13th National Party Congress on intensive and extensive international integration and a directive of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on enhancing and elevating multilateral diplomacy.

The President’s attendance at the coronation ceremony demonstrates Việt Nam's importance to the Royal Family and the Việt Nam-UK strategic partnership.

Ambassador to the UK Nguyễn Hoàng Long said this was the second visit to the UK by a Vietnamese President over the past two decades, to be made in the context that the bilateral relationship is at its best.

He added that 2023 marked the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties with meaningful, diverse activities both in Việt Nam and the UK.

The President is accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn, Ambassador Long, Vice Chairwoman of the President Office Phan Thị Kim Oanh, and Assistant to the President Dương Quốc Hưng, among others.

In September last year, foreign minister Sơn, on behalf of former President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, also visited the UK to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Within the framework of the national mourning activities, Minister Sơn also met with King Charles III. — VNS