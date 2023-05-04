State President hosts Cuban high-ranking official

VIETNAM, May 4 - HÀ NỘI — State President Võ Văn Thưởng hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Wednesday afternoon for Roberto Morales Ojeda, Politburo member and permanent member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee.

Expressing his delight at the fine development of the relations between the two Parties and States, Thưởng affirmed the special and exemplary solidarity between Việt Nam and Cuba, founded by Vietnamese President Hồ Chí Minh and Cuban Leader Fidel Castro and nurtured by generations of leaders and people of the two countries, is an invaluable asset and a great source of strength of the two peoples, which should be preserved and continue to grow stronger in the new situation.

He asserted that Việt Nam always followed all the difficulties and challenges facing the Cuban people caused by the tightened embargo and consequences of recent natural disasters and fires.

He expressed his belief that with the resilient revolutionary spirit, the sound leadership, and the great support of the Cuban people and international friends, the Cuban Party, State and people would gain greater success on the road to preserving revolutionary achievements, and building socialism.

For his part, Roberto Morales Ojeda affirmed that the Cuban Party, State and people attached special importance to strengthening the country’s special solidarity with Việt Nam.

He thanked the Vietnamese Party, State and people for standing by the side of Cuba and sharing its difficulties and challenges; and emphasised that Cuba would be willing to create favourable conditions for Vietnamese enterprises to invest in Cuba.

He also stressed the two sides should continue to consolidate and deepen the time-tested special friendship.

President Thưởng confirmed that the Vietnamese Party and State always attached great importance to the special friendship with Cuba, in which the relationship between the two Parties played a role as a political foundation and orientation for the comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

He suggested the two sides continue expanding and improving the efficiency of bilateral cooperation in the fields of research, review and exchange of theory and practice on innovation and socio-economic updating and socialism building in each country; high-level delegation exchanges; and coordination and support at international forums and on global issues.

The State leader once again affirmed Việt Nam's principled and consistent stance of support for the struggle for the immediate and unconditional lifting of blockade and embargo measures against Cuba.

"The Vietnamese Party, State and people always accompany, share, and are ready to expand and deepen the special solidarity between the two Parties, States and peoples," he added. — VNS