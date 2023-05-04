Audyn AI launch - an AI app wants to be your personal wellness coach

Audyn AI app home screen

An AI application has launched with the ambition to become everyone’s personal wellbeing coach. The app is available on Google Play, Apple App Store and Web.

Audyn AI, while not perfect, gives a glimpse of what is possible with the latest technology. We will continue building and innovating toward care that is affordable and available to everyone.” — Simas Tatoris

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Audyn AI, an artificial intelligence application developed by Cognital UAB, has launched with the ambition to become everyone’s personal wellbeing coach. The application, available on Google Play, Apple App Store and Web, provides access to a friendly and empathetic conversational AI trained on techniques used in therapy, coaching and personal development.

Audyn AI has been in intense development for more than a year, and is the culmination of combined experience in psychotherapy, software development and medical devices. The application uses predictive models to understand, interpret and generate language in the mental health domain, making it one of the most advanced chatbot apps available for mental health today.

With Audyn AI, people can seek motivation, second opinions, brainstorm solutions to personal problems, reach goals, vent frustrations and celebrate accomplishments. The application does not rely on any third party services to process language and comes with client side encryption, providing users full control of their data and creating an additional layer of security and privacy concerning all conversations on all topics.

"We're thrilled to finally launch Audyn AI," said Simas Tatoris, founder of Cognital UAB. "Mental health and personal wellbeing have been areas of increasing importance around the world, and we worked tirelessly to create a product that can act as a personal sounding board or a motivational boost when you need it. Audyn AI, while not perfect, gives a glimpse of what is possible with the latest technology, and we will continue to build and innovate in this space."

Whether you are looking for support with reaching a goal, overcoming a personal challenge or navigating a dilemma, Audyn AI is the app for you. Visit the website for more information on Audyn AI (https://audyn.ai).

About Cognital UAB

Cognital UAB is a startup dedicated to enabling more conversation in healthcare. Founded in 2022, the company is committed to advancing AI research and development in a safe, responsible and ethical manner. For more information, please visit https://cognital.health.

About Audyn AI

Audyn AI is a lifestyle application not intended for any medical purposes, nor intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Content generated by Audyn AI should not be relied on as health advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. For more information, please visit https://audyn.ai