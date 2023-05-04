Six Correctional Officers promoted

Correctional Service Commissioner Mactus Forau promotes six Correctional Officers of Rove Central Correctional Centre during the Commissioner’s Parade this morning 3rd May 2023 at the Correctional Headquarter, Rove.

Commissioner Forau reminds the newly promoted officers that leadership is not about rank or title, Leadership is about action, interaction, and doing what is right according to our strategic direction and core values and functions.

“As your Commissioner, I want to see proficient performance, be creative and innovative in taking up this responsibility. It will be challenging, but you have to face these challenges to help you develop your career pathway in the field of Corrections. You deserve your promotion through your commitment and hard work”, says Forau.

Thus, out of six promoted officers; four male and a female officer been promoted to the rank of sergeant, and a male officer to the rank of senior sergeant.

Commissioner on behalf of his Executive, Directors, Commandants, Ranks and Files congratulates the six newly promoted officers and wish them all the best in their new roles and responsibility.

Photo ;( L-R). Newly promoted officers pose for a group photo after they received their promotions.

Photo ;( L-R) Sergeant Ileen Lae, Sergeant Karlmarx Chite and Senior Sergeant Augustine Makau received their promotions from the Commissioner and his Executive

Photo ;( L-R). Sergeant Douglas Ouou and Sergeant Stanley Kalae receive their promotions from Deputy Commissioner Administration and CSSI Commissioner

Ends//

CSSI Press