RSIPF farewell late Police Constable Samuel Mostyn Authenga

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) has farewelled the late Police Constable Samuel Mostyn Authenga at the Kukum Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church, in East Honiara on 2 May 2023.

RSIPF Commissioner Mr. Mostyn Mangau at the funeral service.

Commissioner Mangau said the sad news of the passing away of the serving officer of the RSIPF to work colleagues is certainly a difficult thing to bear. I am lost for words to describe the sadness that all of us have experienced from the news of the passing away of one of our own.

I would like to inform relatives and friends that we are greatly saddened by the unfortunate passing away of the late Detective Authenga, said Mr. Mangau.

RSIPF salutes late Detective Authenga for his dedicated service and will continue to remember the legacy he has left behind and for his positive contributions to the RSIPF to provide leadership in the field of policing in the country.

RSIPF values the contributions late Detective Police Authenga made. The past twelve years he served in the RSIPF was highly commendable. He is honored for generously giving his service and for serving the country well.

Arrival of casket at Kukum SDA church before the funeral service

Assistant Commissioner Leonard Tahimana paying his last respect to late Authenga

Commissioner Mangau reading the Eulogy of late Authenga during the funeral service

Commissioner Managau Paying last respect to PC Authenga during the funeral

Immediate families of late Authenga paying last respect during the funeral service

Pastor John Tango delivering sermon during the Funeral service

Permanent Secretary of Police Miss Karen Galokale paying her last respect to Late Authenga

RAPPP Commander Heath Davis Paying last respect to late Authenga

RSIPF Partners paying their last respect by saluting late constable Authenga

//End//