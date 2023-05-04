Director NRD urges CPP officers to make use of the training provided by CPLT

The Director National Respond Department Chief Superintendent Francis Ramoni has urged the Close Personal Protection (CPP) Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) to make use of the training provided by China Police Liaison Team (CPLT).

The training happens on 3 May 2023 with a small official opening ceremony at Rove Police Headquarters and concluded on 4 May 2023.

Speaking during the official opening, Director Ramoni said please officers make use of this training and be professional. Try as much to acquire skills and knowledge as part of your preparation to complete your training in China.

Director Ramoni said this training is very important as part of capacity development of CPP to enhance its strength. Also this training is part of the elevation of CPP from unit to department itself.

Mr. Ramoni said my office is working closely with relevant offices within the RSIPF Organization to upgrade CPP from unit to department. Soon the official announcement will be made.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the training course, Deputy Team Leader (DTL) Mr. Xu says, “CPP is the main force to protect the security of the head of state, and this kind of force is one of most elite police force in any country. The loyalty and competence of CPP is a major source of confidence from RSIPF to you all.”

DTL Mr. Xu says, “CPLT is willing to maintain regular cooperation with RSIPF in this important field. This also shows our close cooperation with RSIPF that is based on mutual trust and I believe our instructors will share skills and experience with the highest standard during this training.”

Some of the course participant during the opening program

NRD Director Chief Superintendent Francis Ramoni give his remarks during the opening program

Deputy Team Leader Mr. Xu during the opening ceremony

