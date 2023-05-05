Fortified Sugars Market Is Anticipated To Increase at a Steady CAGR of 5.9% To Reach US$ 14.03 Billion by 2032

insightSLICE Fortified Sugars Market- insightSLICE

Increased demand for functional foods and rising micronutrient deficiencies are driving fortified sugars market growth.

Emerging markets, such as Asia Pacific and Latin America, are seeing a surge in demand for fortified sugars due to their convenience and nutritional benefits.” — insightSLICE

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Fortified Sugars Market Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts, 2019-2032 provides insights on key developments, business strategies, research & development activities, supply chain analysis, competitive landscape, and market composition analysis.

The global fortified sugars market was estimated to be US$7.9 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 14.03 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.9%. Fortified sugars are sugars that have been enriched with vitamins, minerals, or other nutrients to increase their nutritional value. These fortified sugars are designed to provide a convenient and easy way to supplement diets with essential nutrients.

Fortification can be done with various types of sugars, including white sugar, brown sugar, and raw sugar. The nutrients added to the sugar can vary but may include vitamins such as vitamin C, vitamin D, and B vitamins, as well as minerals like iron and calcium. Fortified sugars are commonly used in food and beverage products.

Following are some of the major factors driving the market –

Increasing demand for functional foods:

Increasing demand for functional foods have gained popularity in recent years as consumers become more health-conscious and seek to improve their overall wellbeing. Fortified sugars are being used as a means to add nutritional value to these products, as they are an easy and convenient way to supplement diets with essential nutrients. This has led to the development of a wide range of fortified sugar products, such as fortified sugar cubes, granulated sugar, and liquid sugar, that are tailored to meet specific nutritional needs. For example, Nestle's Maggi fortified sugar range offers variants enriched with iron, iodine, and vitamin A, which are essential nutrients that are often lacking in the diets of people living in developing countries.

Rising prevalence of micronutrient deficiencies:

Micronutrient deficiencies, such as iron deficiency anemia, vitamin D deficiency, and iodine deficiency, are widespread globally, particularly in developing countries. Fortified sugars can help to address these deficiencies by providing a source of essential micronutrients. For example, Cargill's Truvia brand offers a range of fortified sugar products that are enriched with vitamin D and calcium, which are essential for healthy bones and teeth. In India, Tata Chemicals has launched a fortified sugar product called Tata Salt Lite, which is enriched with iron, and helps to address iron deficiency anemia.

Growing popularity of fortified sugars in emerging markets:

Emerging markets, such as Asia Pacific and Latin America, are seeing a surge in demand for fortified sugars due to their convenience and nutritional benefits. This trend is driven by factors such as rising disposable incomes, growing health awareness, and the availability of a wide range of fortified sugar products. For example, in Brazil, Zilor, a sugar and ethanol producer, offers a range of fortified sugar products that are enriched with vitamins and minerals, including iron, calcium, and vitamin D.

Increasing adoption of fortified sugar by food and beverage manufacturers:

Food and beverage manufacturers are increasingly using fortified sugars in their products as they provide an easy and cost-effective way to add nutritional value. This trend is driven by factors such as increasing consumer demand for healthy and functional products, as well as the availability of a wide range of fortified sugar products. For example, Coca-Cola has launched a fortified juice drink in Nigeria called Five Alive Pulpy Plus that is enriched with vitamins A, C, and E, and contains fortified sugar. The use of fortified sugar in this product helps to enhance its nutritional value and appeal to health-conscious consumers.

The leading market segments of Global Fortified Sugars Market

Based on technology, the drying technology segment is the largest due to its ability to preserve the nutritional value of the infused micronutrients and its versatility in producing a range of fortified sugar products. Drying technology involves the removal of moisture from the infused sugar, resulting in a powder or granule form that can be easily added to a variety of food and beverage products. This process helps to preserve the nutritional value of the added micronutrients and prolong the shelf life of the fortified sugar products. The drying technology segment is also seeing innovations such as spray-drying, which is a cost-effective and efficient method of producing powdered fortified sugar products.

Another key trend in the drying technology segment is the use of natural and organic ingredients, such as natural fruit extracts and organic cane sugar, to produce fortified sugar products that are perceived as healthier and more sustainable by consumers. Additionally, the use of technology such as microencapsulation, which involves the encasing of the infused micronutrients in a protective coating, is becoming increasingly popular in the fortified sugars market to ensure that the micronutrients are delivered intact to the consumer. Overall, the drying technology segment is expected to continue to dominate the fortified sugars market due to its versatility and ability to preserve the nutritional value of the added micronutrients.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the largest due to its large population, growing middle class, and increasing awareness of health and wellness. The Asia-Pacific region has a large and growing population, with a significant proportion of the population experiencing micronutrient deficiencies. As a result, there is a growing demand for fortified sugar products that can help address these deficiencies and promote overall health and wellbeing. Additionally, the increasing disposable incomes and expanding middle class in the region have led to a rise in demand for premium and functional food and beverage products, including fortified sugars.

North America and Europe are also significant markets for fortified sugars, with consumers in these regions prioritizing health and wellness and seeking out products with added nutritional value. The Middle East and Africa and South America regions are also expected to see growth in the fortified sugars market, with increasing awareness of health and wellness and a growing middle class in these regions.

The key players of the Global Fortified Sugars Market are: Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Cargill, Inc., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Group plc, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Nestle SA, Nutreco N.V., Südzucker AG, Tate & Lyle plc, Wilmar International Ltd., Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., Zydus Wellness Limited, and Others.

Market Segmentation

By Micronutrients:

• Vitamins

• Minerals

• Other Fortifying Nutrients

By Technology:

• Drying

• Extrusion

• Coating & Encapsulation

• Others

By End Users

• Commercial

• Residential

By Sales Channel

• Modern Trade

• Convenience Stores

• Departmental Stores

• Drug Stores

• Online Stores

• Other Sales Channel

By Region

• North America

> United States

> Canada

> Rest of North America

• Europe

> Germany

> United Kingdom

> Italy

> France

> Spain

> Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

> Japan

> India

> China

> Australia

> South Korea

> Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

> UAE

> Saudi Arabia

> South Africa

> Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• South America

> Brazil

> Rest of South America

