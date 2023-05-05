Ferulic Acid Market Size, Analysis, 2023 | Expected To Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.9%, Reaching US$ 172 Million by 2032

insightSLICE Ferulic Acid Market- insightSLICE

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Ferulic Acid Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2019-2032 provides insights on key developments, business strategies, research & development activities, supply chain analysis, competitive landscape, and market composition analysis.

The Global Ferulic Acid Market size was estimated to be US$ 80.4 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 172 Million by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.9%. Ferulic acid is a natural phenolic antioxidant commonly found in plants, particularly in the seeds and leaves of certain species of rice, wheat, oats, and corn. It is used in the cosmetic and skincare industry as a potential ingredient to enhance the stability of other active ingredients and provide anti-aging benefits due to its antioxidant properties.

Growth driving factors of Global Ferulic Acid Market

Growing demand in the cosmetic and personal care industry, Rising health and wellness trends, Growing demand for natural ingredients in the food and beverage industry, Technological advancements in extraction and purification methods are some of the major factors driving the global ferulic acid market.

Growing demand in the cosmetic and personal care industry:

The cosmetic and personal care industry has seen a significant increase in demand for ferulic acid in recent years. Ferulic acid is a potent antioxidant that can help prevent oxidative damage to skin cells, leading to anti-aging benefits. Additionally, it has the ability to enhance the stability of other active ingredients in personal care products, making it an attractive ingredient for manufacturers. Consumers are also becoming more aware of the benefits of using natural ingredients in their personal care products, driving demand for ferulic acid.

Rising health and wellness trends:

The health and wellness trend has led to an increased demand for natural ingredients with health benefits, including ferulic acid. Ferulic acid has been shown to have antioxidant properties that can help prevent oxidative damage to cells, leading to a variety of health benefits. This has led to an increased demand for ferulic acid at global level.

Growing demand for natural ingredients in the food and beverage industry:

The food and beverage industry is also experiencing a growing demand for natural ingredients, including ferulic acid. Ferulic acid is used as a natural ingredient in functional drinks and functional foods, as it is believed to have a variety of health benefits. The growing demand for natural ingredients in food and beverages is driving demand for ferulic acid, leading to growth in the ferulic acid market.

Technological advancements in extraction and purification methods:

Technological advancements in extraction and purification methods have made it easier to obtain high-quality ferulic acid. New methods have reduced production costs and increased the availability of ferulic acid in the market. This has driven growth in the ferulic acid market as more producers are able to offer high-quality ferulic acid at competitive prices. The development of new extraction methods has also led to increased competitiveness in the market, as producers are able to offer ferulic acid in larger quantities and with improved quality.

The leading market segments of Global Ferulic Acid Market

Based on application, the cosmetic segment is the largest segment in the ferulic acid market, due to its widespread use in the cosmetic and personal care industry. The demand for ferulic acid in cosmetics has been driven by its ability to enhance the stability of other active ingredients and provide anti-aging benefits, as well as the growing trend of using natural ingredients in personal care products.

In the cosmetic segment, the key trend is towards the use of natural and organic ingredients. Consumers are becoming more aware of the benefits of using natural ingredients in their personal care products and are demanding products that are free from harmful chemicals. As a result, the demand for natural ingredients, including ferulic acid, is increasing. Manufacturers are responding to this trend by launching new products that contain natural ingredients, including ferulic acid, which is contributing to the growth of the ferulic acid market.

North America is the largest market for ferulic acid due to several factors. Firstly, there is a growing awareness of the importance of children's health in the region, leading to an increased demand for ferulic acid, which is known to have health benefits. Secondly, the region is home to a large and rapidly growing cosmetic and personal care industry, which uses ferulic acid as a key ingredient. This has led to an increased availability of ferulic acid in the market.

In terms of key trends in the North America ferulic acid market, the demand for preventative healthcare is on the rise, leading to an increased demand for ferulic acid. Additionally, there are substantial technological advancements in the region, which are expected to boost the organic ferulic acid industry growth. Finally, the use of ferulic acid in the cosmetic and personal care industry is expected to continue to grow, driven by consumers' increasing demand for natural and organic products.

The key players of the Global Ferulic Acid Market are:

Ankang, Cayman Chemical Company, Inc., CM Fine Chemicals GmbH, Delekang, Healthful International, Hubei Yuancheng, Hunan Huacheng Biotech, Inc., Leader, Okayasu Co., Ltd., Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical Co., Ltd, Shanghai Bettersyn Biotech, Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Suzhou Leader Chemical Co., Ltd., Tateyamakasei, Top Pharm Chemical Group, TSUNO CO., LTD., Xian App-Chem Bio (Tech) Co., Ltd., Yuansen, Zhejiang Delekang Food Co., Ltd., and Others.

Global Ferulic Acid Market Key Segments:

Based on Type

• Synthesis

• Natural

Based on Application

• Cosmetic

• Pharmaceutical Intermediates

• Others

Based on Packaging

• Interior Packaging

• Exterior Packaging

By Region

• North America

> United States

> Canada

> Rest of North America

• Europe

> Germany

> United Kingdom

> Italy

> France

> Spain

> Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

> Japan

> India

> China

> Australia

> South Korea

> Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

> UAE

> Saudi Arabia

> South Africa

> Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• South America

> Brazil

> Rest of South America

