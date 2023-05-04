InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - 4 May
Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2023 / The Company announces that on 03 May 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.
|Date of purchase:
|03 May 2023
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|2,720
|Lowest price paid per share:
|£ 55.3000
|Highest price paid per share:
|£ 55.8400
|Average price paid per share:
|£ 55.6770
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 171,855,255 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Claire Scicluna (+44 (0)7776 778 808)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 2,720 GB
Date of purchases: 03 May 2023
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
|
London Stock Exchange
|
Cboe BXE
|
Cboe CXE
|
Turquoise
|
Number of ordinary shares purchased
|
2,720
|
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
|
£ 55.8400
|
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
|
£ 55.3000
|
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
|
£ 55.6770
Detailed information:
|
Transaction Date
|
Time
|
Time Zone
|
Volume
|
Price (GBP)
|
Trading Venue
|
Transaction ID
|
03/05/2023
|
08:08:50
|
BST
|
46
|
55.5200
|
XLON
|
760175531132965
|
03/05/2023
|
08:21:02
|
BST
|
52
|
55.3000
|
XLON
|
760175531134355
|
03/05/2023
|
08:59:30
|
BST
|
95
|
55.4200
|
XLON
|
760175531137703
|
03/05/2023
|
09:21:11
|
BST
|
97
|
55.4200
|
XLON
|
760175531140217
|
03/05/2023
|
09:33:10
|
BST
|
90
|
55.4400
|
XLON
|
760175531141243
|
03/05/2023
|
10:00:21
|
BST
|
111
|
55.4400
|
XLON
|
760175531144073
|
03/05/2023
|
10:21:25
|
BST
|
81
|
55.4800
|
XLON
|
760175531146337
|
03/05/2023
|
10:56:54
|
BST
|
76
|
55.5200
|
XLON
|
760175531149463
|
03/05/2023
|
11:20:33
|
BST
|
85
|
55.6200
|
XLON
|
760175531151539
|
03/05/2023
|
11:59:36
|
BST
|
88
|
55.6600
|
XLON
|
760175531154662
|
03/05/2023
|
12:20:50
|
BST
|
81
|
55.7200
|
XLON
|
760175531156409
|
03/05/2023
|
12:48:22
|
BST
|
72
|
55.7000
|
XLON
|
760175531158358
|
03/05/2023
|
13:20:33
|
BST
|
88
|
55.8000
|
XLON
|
760175531160705
|
03/05/2023
|
13:48:15
|
BST
|
105
|
55.6800
|
XLON
|
760175531163062
|
03/05/2023
|
14:07:05
|
BST
|
97
|
55.6400
|
XLON
|
760175531164624
|
03/05/2023
|
14:26:13
|
BST
|
74
|
55.6000
|
XLON
|
760175531166364
|
03/05/2023
|
14:34:12
|
BST
|
79
|
55.7600
|
XLON
|
760175531167908
|
03/05/2023
|
14:41:38
|
BST
|
73
|
55.7800
|
XLON
|
760175531169283
|
03/05/2023
|
14:46:35
|
BST
|
88
|
55.7200
|
XLON
|
760175531169941
|
03/05/2023
|
14:55:45
|
BST
|
117
|
55.8400
|
XLON
|
760175531171514
|
03/05/2023
|
15:02:55
|
BST
|
88
|
55.8200
|
XLON
|
760175531172675
|
03/05/2023
|
15:12:50
|
BST
|
96
|
55.7800
|
XLON
|
760175531173909
|
03/05/2023
|
15:18:25
|
BST
|
82
|
55.8200
|
XLON
|
760175531174676
|
03/05/2023
|
15:23:37
|
BST
|
75
|
55.8000
|
XLON
|
760175531175318
|
03/05/2023
|
15:34:15
|
BST
|
103
|
55.8200
|
XLON
|
760175531176704
|
03/05/2023
|
15:44:22
|
BST
|
123
|
55.8000
|
XLON
|
760175531177785
|
03/05/2023
|
15:52:19
|
BST
|
83
|
55.8200
|
XLON
|
760175531178955
|
03/05/2023
|
16:00:00
|
BST
|
94
|
55.7800
|
XLON
|
760175531180097
|
03/05/2023
|
16:07:02
|
BST
|
99
|
55.7400
|
XLON
|
760175531181001
|
03/05/2023
|
16:17:50
|
BST
|
102
|
55.7400
|
XLON
|
760175531182674
|
03/05/2023
|
16:24:59
|
BST
|
80
|
55.7600
|
XLON
|
760175531183782
