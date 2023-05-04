STATEMENT - The Canada Revenue Agency reaches a tentative agreement with the Public Service Alliance of Canada - Union of Taxation Employees

OTTAWA, ON, May 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Last night, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) reached a 4-year tentative agreement with the Public Service Alliance of Canada – Union of Taxation Employees (PSAC-UTE). Upon ratification, this agreement will apply to approximately 39,000 PSAC-UTE employees working at the CRA. PSAC-UTE employees will return to work this morning.

The tentative agreement includes wage increases of 11.5% over four years, retroactive to 2021, that will cover periods until 2025. The third year also includes an allowance of 0.5%. Employees would also see a number of improvements over the life of the agreement, as well as a one-time payment of $2,500.

The CRA continues to be committed to a modern, hybrid workplace that provides employees, where applicable, with the flexibility to continue to work up to three days from home a week. Outside of the collective agreement, the CRA and PSAC–UTE reached a tentative settlement on telework to the satisfaction of both parties. Both parties agreed to undertake a review of the Directive on virtual work arrangements, and to create a panel to advise the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner regarding employee concerns.

This agreement addresses all key priorities put forward by the PSAC-UTE. In addition, it includes improved provisions, around leave with pay for family-related responsibilities, for example. It also includes measures to further support employment equity, diversity, and inclusion, such as a new benefit for Indigenous employees who will now have access to paid leave to participate in traditional practices. This new provision represents another important step in our reconciliation journey and supports our ongoing efforts to create healthy workplaces.

The tentative agreement is subject to ratification by PSAC-UTE membership. The PSAC–UTE will present details of the tentative agreement to its members and organize ratification vote sessions in the coming weeks. Once the agreement is approved and ratified, employees will see wage enhancements within agreed to timelines.

The CRA wants to thank members of both bargaining teams for their dedication and hard work during this round of negotiations, and especially these past few weeks. Through long hours of negotiations, the CRA and the PSAC-UTE found ways to compromise and, in doing so, succeeded in reaching a tentative agreement, which is both fair to employees and reasonable for taxpayers.

The CRA has already taken measures to resume its normal operations and to fully restore services that were affected during the labour disruption. Canadians can consult the Contact the Canada Revenue Agency for more information.

The CRA values the important role its employees play from across the country in delivering services to Canadians.

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency