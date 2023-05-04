Strategies for Successful Completion of Projects—Part 3 of 3: Megaproject Success is Attainable—not Inevitable
Preamble: Gibbs and ACBN penned these releases to help raise awareness of megaproject failures and strategies for their success.
It would require a series of "White Papers" and lectures to fully inform each faculty's complex and multilayered aspects for successful megaproject management.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This paper is a three-part presentation:
The three faculties below constitute Project Management—The Big Picture. It would require a series of "White Papers" and lectures to fully inform each faculty's complex and multilayered aspects for successful megaproject management—the entire scope includes concurrent engineering, product development, manufacturing, facilities management, construction, and commissioning).
PROJECT MANAGEMENT ─ THE BIG PICTURE
1. Project Management Theory and Practice
2. Project Management Planning, Scheduling, and Forecasting
3. Project Management Process Design
Part 3 of 3 addresses a sample of the ten areas of project management failure cited in Part 2 of 3. Therefore, the intent is to inspire debate about strategies to inform megaproject success.
1. The Project Charter:
The Project Charter is the primary document for end-to-end project governance. It is a "living document." The project owner(s) and the principal stakeholders will sign off on it. Hence the Project Auditor will conduct a quarterly audit for corporate compliance as a policy directive. The Project Charter incorporates the significant project control parameters such as Communications Protocols, Policies Regarding Meetings, Project Owner(s), Project Stakeholders, Project Specifications, Variations of Budgets, Baseline Budget and Schedules, Milestone Delivery Dates, Risk Management Strategy, Change Control Guidelines, Procurement Strategy, Qualifications and Skills Required, Hiring Authority, Signing Authorities, Risk Management Guidelines, and Project Contingency Guidelines.
2. Project Budget Creation:
Create a budget supported by four foundational structures. (1) Work Breakdown Structure (WBS). (2) Material Breakdown Structure (MBS). (3) Resource Breakdown Structure (RBS), and (4) Cost Breakdown Structure (CBS). Each structure aggregates the highly integrated project schedule details to create Level I, II, and III schedules for management at the strategic, tactical, and operational levels (Reference: Part 2 of 3: Items 1 and 2). Note: Budgets derived from tables and spreadsheets or lists of tasks are not an acceptable approach for managing projects.
3. Project Integration Management [Plan]:
Create the integrated megaproject schedule logic networks, utilizing high-level computerized project planning, scheduling, and forecasting software tools such as Micro Project Management Software or Oracle Primavera P6 (with algorithmic rigour). Review, analyze, optimize, and create multiple project baseline schedules (Level I and II) for review, approval, and signatures by the Owner(s) and Executive Stakeholders. These integrated schedules form the basis for developing the overall Project Integration Management Plan.
Note: Primavera P6 can facilitate 100,000 activities and six types of activities to create scheduling logic network diagrams (cloud-based) across multinational stakeholders and their teams.
4. Project Communication Management:
Create a communications management system that constitutes the representative sample of ten matrices for linking to corporate policy objectives.
TEN KEY MATRICES TO INCORPORATE IN A COMMUNICATION MANAGEMENT PLAN
1. Matrix of Functional Organization Structure(s)—strategic, tactical, and operational
2. Matrix of Enterprise Meeting Schedule—including the chairperson and protocols
3. Matrix of Stakeholders—with composite information of the principal contact and alternative(s)
4. Matrix of International Time Zones—of multinational project stakeholders
5. Matrix of Requirements—for all breakdown structure elements (Reference: Item 2)
6. Matrix of Responsibility, Accountability, Support, Consulted, Informed (RASIC)
7. Matrix of Standardize Project Software Applications—including the software experts
8. Matrix of Enterprise Reports—approved for megaproject analysis, including mode
9. Matrix of Project Milestones—including procurement and interface milestones
10. Matrix of Key Performance Indicators—critical to successful megaproject completion
Note: The Project Administrator will provide various levels of access regarding privacy requirements as required.
5. Project Scope Management:
Create a Statement of Work (SOW1) to reflect the overall governance of the project for signoff by Owners and Executive Project Stakeholders. Next, create a detailed Scope of Work (SOW2) representative of SOW1. The SOW2 is a critical document for creating the details for integrated project schedules Levels I, II, and III defined below as:
THREE CRITICAL SCHEDULING LEVELS
1. Level I—Milestone Schedules and Bar Charts for Owner and Executive signoff
2. Level II—Coordinate and Control Schedules for establishing the schedule baseline(s)
3. Level III—Detailed Schedules for schedule and task management and reporting feedback
The schedules establish the foundation for creating the megaproject budget (Reference: Part 2 of 3: Item 2) and Item 3.
Note: The integrated megaproject schedules and sub-schedules could have multiple baselines to reflect experimental and alternative scope definitions. Audit the project SOW1 and SOW2 quarterly and expediently whenever contemplating a scope change. Approved scope changes require Owner and Executive Management approval of the project budget and the integrated baseline schedules.
6. [Project Schedule Development, Management, and Change Control]:
Project Schedule Development is critical to managing and controlling megaprojects, undergirded by the three project management faculties delineated above. First, create a comprehensive list(s) of requirements for all project areas identified in the project breakdown structures in (Reference: Item 2.). These lists are dynamic and require systematic reviews during progress review meetings by the Project Manager. As a composite, they reflect SOW1 and SOW2 corporate objectives (Reference: Item 5).
These requirements will facilitate a checklist during the initiating and planning phases of the megaproject schedule development. Moreover, a typical Integrated Project Management Architecture constitutes the following processes, undergirded by multiple sub-processes.
TYPICAL PROJECT SCHEDULE DEVELOPMENT, MANAGEMENT, AND CHANGE CONTROL PROCESSES
1. Project Schedule Development Process
2. Project Schedule Review and Baseline Approval Process
3. Project Schedule Owner and Stakeholder Signoff Process
4. Project Schedule Execution and Management Process
5. Project Schedule Progress Update and Analysis Process
6. Project Schedule Risk and Countermeasure Action Process
7. Project Schedule Review and Change Control Process
8. Project Schedule Archiving Process
Project Schedule Management follows a rigorous standard monthly review process methodology to provide a "snapshot" of the past month's performance, likewise, a "look-ahead" (forecast) of the following month's activities for potential issues and risks in areas of budget, scope, cost, resources (inclusive), quality, tools, material deliverables, storage, warranties, deliverables, and training. More importantly, Earned Value Analysis (EVA) for the Schedule Performance Index (SPI) versus Cost Performance Index (SPI) and Monthly Review of Variance (ROV) integrated across all breakdown structure elements of the megaproject (Reference: Item 2).
7. Project Budget and Cost Management:
Project Cost Management begins with an approved Budget and Cost Baseline(s). The idea of a fixed Project Budget for a megaproject needs to be revised. Likewise, every project should have a contingency-based approved budget relative to capital cost and other factors related to the breakdown structures. Moreover, Budget at Completion (BAC) analysis, which measures earned value management, tracking actual expenditure against budget forecast; Estimate at Completion (EAC), which is the forecasting of the dynamic project budget as the project transition through various phases (stages), typically, Initiation, Planning, Execution, Controlling, and Closeout. Project Cost Engineering and Cost Accounting disciplines are critical in cost management (Reference: Item 2).
8. Project Resource Management:
Create an integrated project schedule that identifies all of the resources that every task needs to complete the project. Megaproject success depends upon the availability of the appropriate resources at the right time, cost, quality, and quantity. These include human resources, money, services, equipment, materials, time, and space. These resources are associated with a specific working calendar for the project or multinational project, such as the project base calendar, project calendar, resource calendar, and task calendar. The computer algorithms will optimize the project schedule utilizing various scheduling techniques within different resources and alternate resource thresholds for successful project completion (Reference: Part 2 of 3: Item 8).
9. Project Contingency Management:
Calculate project contingency (management reserves) on a line item basis, considering the level of certainty of various aspects of the project, which will vary. The project WBS is a classical way of facilitating contingency. Engineers, developers, designers, technologists, researchers, cost accountants, and policymakers are crucial in determining contingency as a percentage of the line-item budgets. The baseline budget will reflect the project’s capital cost, including contingency—only executive management can access the Project Contingency Cost Matrix.
10. Project Management Meetings:
Create corporate policy protocols for establishing pre-requisite meeting requirements, timing, posting, attendance, participation, management of meetings, enterprise reporting, archiving of lessons learned, and hierarchy of meeting reporting. In addition, project stakeholders should clearly understand the relevance and critical nature of progress review meetings as corporate policy objectives (Reference: Item 4).
In Summary:
Future releases or lecture series will dive deeper into megaproject management from strategic, tactical, and operational levels. More importantly, the concurrent administration of—engineering, development, manufacturing, construction, and facilities management, and the critical challenges—of administrating multi-year megaprojects.
